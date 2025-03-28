Geely's Eric Li Wears AR Glasses to Speak at Global Investment Promotion Conference in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "For today's speech, I implanted the speech script into my glasses." Eric Li, chairman of Geely Holding Group and founder of DreamSmart, said with a smile at the 2025 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference held on March 25th.

As a leading figure in China's tech and automobile industry, Eric Li's appearance is particularly striking - he wore a pair of StarV Air2 smart glasses on stage, the whole "off-script" speech. The glasses not only project the speech in real time on the lenses, but also synchronize the content according to the speed of speech.

The glasses come from none other than Geely eco-company Meizu. As a technology company, Meizu has redefined the future of interaction with AR+AI technology, and Geely has the next generation of human-machine interaction products.

As a key platform to promote the construction of Shanghai's "five centers", this year's Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference attracted more than 500 domestic and foreign well-known enterprises, investment institutions and representatives of business associations gathered together. the first four sessions have contributed to the signing of more than 580 major projects, with a total investment of more than 1.1 trillion yuan.

In this stage for global enterprises to share opportunities, Eric Li attracted the attention of global investors with a technological speech, showing Meizu's innovative strength and product charm. From the perspective of the conference as a whole, the "newness" of this scene is far more than just a display of technology, but also reflects the courage and confidence of entrepreneurs to physically promote the development of science and technology.

Eric Li's AR glasses and Shanghai has an inextricable link. "I'm wearing this pair of smart AR glasses today, the core technology research and development team and the core supply chain are in Shanghai, has been mass-produced for two generations and has been verified by tens of thousands of consumers." Meizu's deep cooperation with the industry's TOP-level supply chain partners has resulted in the debut and first use of many industry-leading products, leading the development trend of the smart glasses industry.

StarV Air2 has been mass-produced and optimized through two generations of products, serving more than 50,000 users cumulatively, and is a phenomenal product in the AR field. In addition to supporting the teleprompter function that has recently flamed out of the circle.It also supports AI real-time translation, AR navigation, AI meeting assistant and other functions. StarVee Phantom researches its own Flyme AI big model, and in addition to accessing the head third party big model such as Tongyi Thousand Questions, Byte Beanbag, and Wenxin Yiyin, it is also the first to access the DeepSeek big model, and is actively building a comprehensive AI ecosystem.

StarV Air2 adopts a highly difficult optical waveguide program, and after two generations of iteration, the product power is leading generation to generation. Not long ago, iResearch released the "2024 Consumer AR Glasses Market Report", which researched the five most powerful companies in the smart glasses industry and put forward the concept of "Five AR Glasses Giants", with Meizu at the top of this.

The iResearch also pointed out that in the first quarter since the release of the StarV series of products in September last year, the market share quickly reached 41.5%, and the sales volume in the AR category was the first in the country, directly pulling the industry sales growth.

Meizu is the only enterprise with a full ecological layout in the AR glasses industry. As an important part of Meizu's "smart phone + XR + smart car" business layout, AR smart glasses can be interconnected with smartphones, smart cars and other terminals through Flyme AIOS, and jointly build a multi-terminal, full-scene, immersive and integrated experience for consumers.

Meizu's convergent AI ecology has been widely welcomed by users, and the results of the ecological layout have been initially seen: in 2025, Meizu has won "three firsts in China" - the first in the sales growth rate of AI cell phones, the first in the market share of smart glasses, and the first in the number of listed models and the first in the growth rate of users in a single month of the intelligent cockpit operating system, and has covered more than 600,000 car owner users. Flyme Auto is the first in the number of listed models and the first in the growth rate of users in a single month, and it has already covered more than 600,000 car owners and users, and is firmly in the first camp of the automobile system.

It's worth to mention that Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

Meizu took the lead in proposing the "All in AI" strategy at the beginning of 2024, and has made every effort to promote the application of AI at the product level, bringing users a brand-new integration experience. Looking ahead, Meizu's practicality, innovation and leadership in application scenarios will paint a new picture of the global smart mobility ecosystem.

