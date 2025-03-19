Geelmuyden Kiese Strengthens Energy Focus in Oslo and the Nordics: Jürgen Tzschoppe from Statkraft joins as Associate Partner

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geelmuyden Kiese is strengthening its energy focus in Norway, the Nordics, and Europe. On April 1, Jürgen Tzschoppe will join as an associate partner, bringing extensive experience and a broad network within the energy sector, both nationally and internationally. He has held several key leadership positions during his 22 years at Statkraft.

Since 2015, Tzschoppe has been an Executive Vice President and part of Statkraft's executive management team, playing a crucial role in the company's international efforts in trading and renewable energy.

Statkraft Veteran Joins Geelmuyden Kiese

- We are very pleased to have Jürgen Tzschoppe on board. His experience and insights into energy markets, both in Norway and internationally, will strengthen our advisory services within energy and sustainability, says Karne Lykkebo, Group CEO for Geelmuyden Kiese in the Nordics. In his role, he will work closely with Rasmus Nygaard-Winther, who leads the energy team at Geelmuyden Kiese from Denmark. The team also includes Jonas Hellman and Marco Morner in Stockholm, as well as the Oslo office, led by May Britt Lagesen.

Focus on Energy

- Geelmuyden Kiese is a leading player in strategic communications, and I look forward to using my experience to help companies navigate the complex energy industry, says Jürgen Tzschoppe. Furthermore, energy has become an even more critical sector in our new geopolitical reality, with the war in Ukraine affecting Europe.

He has held several key roles at Statkraft, including Executive Vice President for New Energy Solutions, International Power, and Market Operations.

- The transition to renewable energy and the development of new technologies offers immense opportunities, and I am excited to be part of this journey, says Jürgen Tzschoppe. Germany is Norway's largest trading partner in Europe, and Tzschoppe has served as a board member of the Norwegian-German Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Jürgen Tzschoppe will work closely with Geelmuyden Kiese teams focusing on energy in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, including the political team led by May Britt Lagesen at Geelmuyden Kiese in Oslo. Lagesen has a background in the Norwegian Labour Party and has served on the Standing Committee of Energy and the Standing Committee of Finance in the Norwegian Parliament.

Strong Expertise in Germany

With his solid expertise, background, and knowledge of Germany, he will also be a key resource for Geelmuyden Kiese's sister company in Paritee, LHLK Gruppe, which has offices in Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt/Main. In the fall of 2024, Paritee acquired LHLK and PRpetuum (PRP), with a combined agency revenue of over NOK 130 million in 2023 and approximately 100 employees across offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich.

- With Jürgen Tzschoppe on board, we gain valuable expertise and experience from the energy sector, says May Britt Lagesen. Together, they will develop strategic solutions for stakeholders within the energy sector.

Broad Political Team

The political team at Geelmuyden Kiese includes key figures such as May Britt Lagesen, with a background in the Labour Party in the Norwegian Parliament and Trøndelag. Former State Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Anne Marit Bjørnflaten from the Labour Party, based in Tromsø. Ketil Solvik-Olsen, former Minister of Transport in Erna Solberg's government and long-time Deputy Leader of the Progress Party. Ingeborg Bjørnevik, with experience from the Progress Party in Oslo. Olaf Thommessen, former Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party. Additionally, John Arne Markussen, former editor-in-chief of Dagbladet, and Bjørn Richard Johansen, with a background in the Conservative Party and the Progress Party.

Jürgen Tzschoppe holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Aachen University of Technology and has experience from Enron and the Aachen Institute of Energy Economics before joining Statkraft.

With the appointment of Jürgen Tzschoppe, Geelmuyden Kiese strengthens its position as a leading advisor in energy and sustainability in the Nordics and Europe.

Photo:

Jürgen Tzschoppe, Associate Partner, Geelmuyden Kiese

For further information:

Karne Lykkebo, Group CEO for Geelmuyden Kiese in the Nordics, mobile +45 20316739, email: karne.lykkebo@gknordic.com

May Britt Lagesen, Senior Advisor, Head of Society and Politics, mobile +47 958 15 536, email: may.britt.lagesen@gknordic.com

Jürgen Tzschoppe, Associate Partner, mobile +47 948 04 990, email: juergen.tzschoppe@gknordic.com

About Geelmuyden Kiese:

Established in 1989, Geelmuyden Kiese has 140 employees across offices in Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen, with partnerships in Finland and Iceland. Its parent company, Paritee, acquired Geelmuyden Kiese at the turn of 2021/2022. Paritee, with Lars Erik Grønntun as Chairman and Jonas Palmqvist as CEO, has a total agency revenue of approximately NOK 700 million, with 400 employees spread across offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London, New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt.

About Paritee:

Paritee was founded in 2021 by Chairman Lars Erik Grønntun, former Global President of Hill+Knowlton. Paritee is led by experienced agency executives with extensive backgrounds in the global and European consulting and communications industry. The company's CEO is Jonas Palmqvist, formerly COO of Weber Shandwick EMEA.

Paritee's goal is to create a new type of agency network and collaboration model—a platform that invests in and partners with leading agencies in countries critical to Nordic, European, and global trade. At the same time, it aims to preserve the strong entrepreneurial spirit of these companies by fostering cross-border collaboration with a focus on clients and expertise.

Paritee operates at the intersection of public affairs, branding, marketing, communications, and corporate advisory services. The agencies within the network focus on key sectors such as technology, energy, defense and security, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, industry, mobility, and financial services.

The company made its first acquisition in 2022 with Geelmuyden Kiese, now one of Scandinavia's largest communications agencies, with offices in Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. This was followed by the acquisition of the leading global communications agency Brands2Life, with operations in the UK and the US, in 2023; DVA Creative Technology Studio, based in Stockholm, in 2023; and the German LHLK Group, consisting of LHLK and PRpetuum (PRP), with offices in Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt/Main, in 2024.

Paritee is majority-owned by its founders and employees. The company now has a total agency revenue of approximately NOK 700 million, with around 400 employees across ten locations in six countries. The private equity firm Explore Equity became a shareholder in 2023.

More information is available at: www.paritee.com

