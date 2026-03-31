Geekplus Hits Profitability Milestone with 31.6% YoY Revenue Growth, Fueled by Embodied Intelligence-Driven Tech Innovation

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), the global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and intelligent warehouse solutions, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Driven by the strategic integration of embodied intelligence and AI technologies, the company delivered a landmark performance characterized by rapid revenue expansion and a historic transition into net profitability.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a robust 31.6% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching 3.171 billion RMB. Gross profit reached 1.125 billion RMB, up 34.4%, with gross margin improving to 35.5%. Adjusted net profit turned positive at 43.8 million RMB, and net cash flow from operating activities reached 85.7 million RMB– both historic firsts for the company. New orders reached 4.137 billion RMB, up 31.7% year-on-year, demonstrating strong forward momentum.

Non-mainland China markets contributed 2.387 billion RMB, representing over 75% of total revenue and maintaining a high gross margin of 46.6%. This geographic diversification underscores the success of Geekplus' globalization strategy and its ability to capture value in high-maturity markets.

Technology as the Profitability Engine

While many players in the robotics industry continue to struggle with "revenue growth without profit growth," Geekplus has broken through by leveraging its core technologies. Embodied intelligence significantly enhances system strength, reduces deployment and operating costs, and enables large-scale global sales of robotic solutions. AI further enhances end-to-end operational efficiency, optimizing everything from robot scheduling to inventory forecasting.

Together, these technologies turned profitability positive and generated strong operating cash flow. The company's operational quality has improved markedly, providing a solid financial foundation for continued R&D and global market scaling.

Global Order Momentum Accelerates

Geekplus' order growth accelerated significantly in 2025. New orders from outside mainland China jumped nearly 40% year-on-year, led by over 50% growth in the Americas region. Subscription-based service orders surged more than 90%, becoming an important highlight of the order structure.

Key drivers of this momentum include:

AI-powered efficiency: AI improves RMS robot scheduling and WES order forecasting, creating differentiated competitiveness and driving a surge in subscription service orders.

AI improves RMS robot scheduling and WES order forecasting, creating differentiated competitiveness and driving a surge in subscription service orders. Embodied intelligence solutions: The launch of robotic arm picking stations and the Gino 1 general-purpose humanoid robot enables end-to-end unmanned warehouses, attracting large customer orders and scaled repurchases.

The launch of robotic arm picking stations and the Gino 1 general-purpose humanoid robot enables end-to-end unmanned warehouses, attracting large customer orders and scaled repurchases. Strategic expansion into emerging markets: Geekplus successfully entered Latin America and Eastern Europe, securing multiple billion RMB landmark orders, and achieved breakthroughs in new segments such as Food & Beverage, complementing its traditional strengths in e-commerce, FMCG, and 3PL.

Market Leadership and Global Footprint

As of the end of 2025, Geekplus has delivered over 72,000 robots to more than 40 countries and regions worldwide, serving approximately 950 end customers, including over 80 Fortune Global 500 companies. The large customer repurchase rate stands at 78%. During the year, the company added over 90 new channel partners and operates more than 64 service stations and partner sites, 12 global spare parts centers, and hundreds of professional engineers deployed globally.

According to Interact Analysis' 2025 Mobile Robot Market Report, Geekplus has now ranked first globally in AMR market share for seven consecutive years. The company continues to dominate the global warehouse fulfillment market and the "shelf-to-person" solution segment. It also maintains leading positions in key overseas regions including EMEA, APAC, and the US.

2026 Outlook: Scaling Embodied Intelligence

Geekplus is the world's first enterprise to possess full-category technology and product capabilities covering mobile robots, dedicated robotic arm picking stations, and general-purpose humanoid robots. In 2026, the company will establish the commercialization of embodied intelligence as its strategic core. It intends to focus on the large-scale application of humanoid robots for warehousing and advanced AI to promote the global deployment of fully automated, unmanned warehouses.

Driven by these dual technological engines, and benefiting from the global wave of intelligent transformation, Geekplus is poised to lead the warehouse automation market into its next phase of high-quality growth, underpinned by high-standard ESG practices and a commitment to long-term sustainable development.