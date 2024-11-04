GEEKOM's Mini Air12 Lite mini PC is now on sale for less than $200

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. The mini PC is now available on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website.

The Mini Air12 Lite measures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. The mini PC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

At the core of the Mini Air12 Lite is the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts. It has four highly efficient CPU cores which can hit maximum turbo frequency of 3.4GHz, 4 threads and 6MB Intel smart cache. The chip also features a 750 MHz Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 execution units and support for DirectX 12.1, OpenCL 3.0 as well as 8K AV1 hardware-decoding.

While the Mini Air12 Lite is by no means a powerhouse, it should be able to handle most people's day-to-day home and office computing chores with ease. The Intel Processor N100's support for a wide range of video and audio formats also makes the Mini Air12 Lite a perfect streaming device. With a quiet cooling fan under the hood to dissipate the heat actively, the mini PC can run 24/7 as a home server without issue.

As tiny as it is, the Mini Air12 Lite is packed I/O, including four USB3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm microphone jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the wireless front, this mini PC supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can upgrade the wireless card when needed to.

The Mini Air12 Lite can be purchased on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website, the retail price for a unit with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD is under $200.

