GEEKOM Announces Attendance at COMEX-2023.

TAIPEI, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, an innovative and cutting-edge technology company specializing in developing Mini PC products and solutions, is proud to announce its attendance at COMEX-2023, Oman's official technology show. This event will be held from May 22 to 25, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat, Oman.

COMEX-2023 is the ultimate destination for technology and innovation, providing a platform for the industry and tech enthusiasts to come together, share knowledge and insights, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the world of technology. People of all ages and backgrounds can attend and experience the latest tech products and services available on the market.

"We are delighted to participate in COMEX-2023 and to demonstrate our latest technologies to the Omani market," said Nellie, GEEKOM's B2B manager. "At GEEKOM, we are dedicated to providing the best Mini PCs with innovative technology at competitive prices. We believe this is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products and services, and we look forward to meeting and engaging with new customers and partners."

GEEKOM will be located at booth stand H4A-HALL 4, where GEEKOM representatives will be on hand to showcase the company's latest products and answer any queries. All visitors will have the chance to experience the company's products and technologies first-hand.

GEEKOM warmly invites PC suppliers, technology enthusiasts, business professionals, and anyone interested in computing products and services to attend COMEX-2023, where they can experience GEEKOM's newest Mini PCs and explore the best in gaming, lifestyle, and office solutions.

You can scan the COMEX-2023 QR code, download the app and register to attend the show. For more information about COMEX-2023 and GEEKOM's participation, please get in touch with Nellie at nellie@geekompc.com.

The GEEKOM team eagerly awaits your arrival at booth stand H4A-Hall 4 at COMEX-2023.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company. Founded in 2003, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products over 19 painstaking years. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more easily and efficiently.

