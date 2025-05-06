"Gedeon Richter House of Hope" opens its doors to support 300 women annually in Africa-Bamako

The foundation stone of the Gedeon Richter House of Hope in Bamako was laid in early February 2024, with the aim of giving hope for women escaping violence for a more fulfilling life by providing them proper gynecological care and education. The center has been operational since the beginning of 2025. Besides medical and educational support, House of Hope also provides psychological and legal help and offering job opportunities at the center.

The "Gedeon Richter House of Hope" was implemented by the Hungary-based Close to Africa Foundation in cooperation with its local partner, the Sini Sanuman Foundation. Richter covered a substantial portion of the construction costs and will also support the operation for at least the next 4 years. Part of the equipment expenses were covered by the Hungary Helps Program, an initiative of the Hungarian Government. The center was designed by a team of Hungarian architects who also ensured that the building is appropriately constructed for the African conditions. The Hungarian NGO also received donations from numerous private individuals as well, and they are still looking for donations to further expand the functions of House of Hope.

"Richter, as a responsible European company headquartered in Hungary, has long sought opportunities to support regions beyond our traditional markets, this time focusing on the developing World. We will provide support for women in need with the same dedication and passion in Africa as we have successfully done for decades in many of our markets. Our company supports and organizes numerous health and educational initiatives in line with our mission to promote health and improve people's quality of life. Women's health initiatives have always been a core focus for us" – said Zsuzsa Beke, Head of PR and Public Affairs at Gedeon Richter.

The president of the Close to Africa foundation, Andrea Morris added: "We are grateful to Gedeon Richter and the Hungary Helps Program for their generous donations. In today's challenging economic climate, securing donors, particularly for such a unique project, is increasingly difficult. I am confident that our local knowledge, experience and dedication will help us to give support to approximately 300 women annually, providing them a second chance. I truly believe we are making a meaningful difference."

About Gedeon Richter Plc.

