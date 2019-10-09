GE Healthcare and Theragnostics Announce Global Commercial Partnership for Late Stage PSMA Diagnostic for Prostate Cancer

- Theragnostics' novel PET tracer, GalliProst, will help visualize prostate cancer to enable personalized treatment

- The two companies will leverage their combined scientific, commercial and market access expertise to work towards a commercial launch

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Healthcare and Theragnostics have entered into a global commercial partnership for a new Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) PET/CT imaging agent. Theragnostics will lead the development of the tracer, GalliProst, while GE Healthcare will lead all pre-approval commercial preparations and as and when approval is received, all subsequent commercial and distribution activities.

Today, prostate cancer is the fourth largest cancer type accounting for just over 1.2 million new cases and over 350,000 fatalities around the globe in 2018. The diagnostic workflow for detecting prostate cancer starts through a blood test or biopsy, after which patients are typically referred for PET/CT imaging so that radiologists can see their tumour, lymph nodes and any metastasis in order to decide the appropriate course of treatment. The 'heatmap' style image enabled by the new tracer shows the precise location and intensity of PSMA, which is expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells.

Theragnostics has reported data from a phase two clinical study which met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that one third of newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients - and over 50% of patients with biochemically recurrent disease - had their treatment plans modified as a result of a GalliProst scan. The change in patient management increased to 75% in a post-radical radiotherapy setting.

"We are excited to partner with Theragnostics on GalliProst to give vital insights into prostate cancer," said Sanka Thiru, Global Product Leader, Molecular Imaging Oncology in GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business. "We believe that this partnership enables both parties to leverage each other's key areas of expertise in order to accelerate the development of GalliProst and ultimately improve patient care."

Greg Mullen, CEO of Theragnostics added: "This agreement is validation of the potential for our novel prostate cancer Gallium-68 (68Ga) diagnostic tracer, GalliProst which can benefit the treatment of prostate cancer patients around the globe. We are very pleased to sign our second agreement with GE Healthcare following our agreement last year for a diagnostic tracer for imaging kidney function and scarring."

Both GE Healthcare and Theragnostics will be attending the upcoming European Association of Nuclear Medicine 2019 Congress (EANM) in Barcelona on October 12-16.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $19.8 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website https://corporate.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics, a private biotech company based in UK and US, is developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. It has developed a radiopharmaceutical technology platform that allows for diagnostic tools as well as therapeutic solutions to inform clinical management, guide care and treat cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Three diagnostic imaging agents have been successfully developed. The first radiopharmaceutical therapy, rPARP inhibitor THG-009 (I-123 labelled PARPi) is expected to enter clinical development in 2020. Theragnostics is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine products. For more information, visit www.theragnostics.com

