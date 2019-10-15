GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces New Partner: Tim Babich

Global Wealth Management Firm Continues Expansion with New Partner

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth, the global investment management firm, announced that Tim Babich has joined the firm as Partner. California-based Babich will serve as a member of the firm's Investment Committee, expanding the firm's reach into attractive private asset opportunities, and contributing to selection of investment opportunities generally. GCW, which now has personnel in London, California and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "We are excited to enhance our senior leadership team with Tim, who brings a tremendous track record of achievement as an investor."

In addition to his role at GCW, Mr. Babich continues to manage Nexxus Holdings, an investment firm primarily dedicated to managing his personal investments. Tim is also founder and director of the RUNX1 Research Program, a philanthropic grant-funding and advocacy foundation for patients with the RUNX1 Familial Platelet Disorder.

Tim was the founder and CEO of Fortelus Capital Management, a multi-billion London-based hedge fund focused on special situations and distressed debt. While Fortelus was managing third-party capital, it's returns consistently outperformed those of its peers, and Fortelus won the 2009 Eurohedge Fund of the Year Award. Tim also founded and served as Chairman of FCM Bank, a Malta-based online bank which was founded in 2012 and sold to a European payments platform in 2017.

Prior to founding Fortelus Capital Management, Tim was a partner at Silver Point Capital, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund. As the fund's first employee, Tim helped grow Silver Point from initial capital below $100 million to a multi-billion business. He then relocated to London to create Silver Point's European investment business. Tim began his career at Goldman Sachs in the investment banking division.

"GCW has impressed me with its compelling value proposition and I am looking forward to sourcing opportunities that enhance the performance of its client portfolios," said Babich.

About GCW Global Customised Wealth

GCW Global Customised Wealth provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive portfolio solutions, taking into consideration all assets and liabilities (including those not managed by GCW). We construct portfolios tailored to individual needs and preferences, rigorously optimise exposure to market risks and illiquidity, and approach investing with a strong after-tax mindset. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in London, New York and California.

