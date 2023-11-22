Gcore Welcomes British Gaming Mogul Paul Wedgwood to Board of Directors

The Prolific Entrepreneur Brings Over Two Decades of Expertise to Gcore's Board

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of public cloud and edge computing, AI, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions — has announced the appointment of video gaming mogul and entrepreneur Paul Wedgwood as Non-Executive Director. In this role, Wedgwood will play a crucial role in determining the strategy of Gcore as it scales and ensure it meets the demands of its growing portfolio of global customers.

Wedgwood's appointment as a director at Gcore is expected to have a significant impact on the company's strategy and growth. His extensive experience and successful track record in the online video gaming industry, and entrepreneurship will be invaluable in driving Gcore's global expansion.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, said: "We are delighted to have the benefit of Paul's extensive experience on our board. Having such an industry heavyweight on our team is essential to challenging and driving Gcore's mission to make the web faster, more reliable, intelligent, and secure."

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Wedgwood said: "As a company with outstanding network performance, providing easy-to-use, innovative, and secure solutions to the world's leading organisations, I strongly believe that Gcore is helping to shape the future of the internet. I look forward to working with a dedicated team and board focused on improving web experience for all of us."

Wedgwood is one of the most prolific personalities and successful entrepreneurs in the online video gaming industry – known for being one of the world's first eSports television presenters and commentators with his own TV shows, then as the owner, co-founder, and chief executive of the hit video game developer Splash Damage, and now as Managing Partner of Supernova Capital LLP.

About Paul Wedgwood

Wedgwood's obsession with games started in the late '90s as Leader for team Clan EarthQuakers, winning multiple national UK tournaments in Team Fortress.

Wedgwood simultaneously became one of the world's first eSports television presenters and commentators, with his TV shows 'Lock n Load' and 'Quake Republic,' filming over 300 episodes for two years, completely dedicated to online multiplayer video games.

Wedgwood would reach even new professional heights when he launched the blockbuster video game developer Splash Damage in 2001. While under Wedgwood's leadership as sole owner, co-founder, and chief executive, Wedgwood raised over $100 million as Producer from major US and Chinese publishers, and Splash Damage developed eight #1 hits in the "Wolfenstein," "Doom," "Quake," "Batman Arkham," "Gears of War," and "Dirty Bomb" universes.

Wedgwood sold Splash Damage in a cash deal worth over $70 million to Hong Kong-listed company Leyou in 2017. After 16 years at the helm, Wedgwood stepped away from Splash Damage and founded investment firm Supernova Capital LLP and made his first acquisition buying the studio Flying Wild Hog, the acclaimed developer behind the "Shadow Warrior" series of games. Wedgwood grew Flying Wild Hog from near bankruptcy and 90 staff, to more than 275 staff in three cities, with a cash profit ix excess of $10m per annum, in under three years. Wedgwood sold Flying Wild Hog in a deal to Embracer for $137 million in 2019. He has since acquired Little Red Dog in New York, Mi-Clos in Lyon France, the Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, UK, and founded publisher Modern Wolf in London.

Wedgwood also founded Fireteam.net, which developed online services for several major hits including "Halo: The Master Chief Edition"; and publisher WarChest, which released original titles such as "Rad Soldiers" - a worldwide #1 iPhone Christmas Day hit in 100 countries, and "Dirty Bomb," which has accumulated over nine million owners on Steam.

Wedgwood's titles and businesses have garnered over 300 awards and nominations, including several Game of the Year, Best Developer of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year awards, before achieving the highly-coveted Sunday Times Top 100 Best Company award for exceptional staff morale in 2017 - the first AAA games studio to ever do so.

In January 2023, Wedgwood teamed with award-winning director/writer Eddie Alcazar to launch the independent film production company Entropy Pictures. Wedgwood's debut Hollywood movie as executive producer was the acclaimed thriller "The Kill Room," starring Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello.

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, AI, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 550+ operating from 12 bases worldwide, the company provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, with the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Its network consists of 150+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Learn more at www.gcore.com

