Gcore Launches FastEdge, A Revolutionary Serverless Edge Computing Product

Enabling developers to build and deploy applications quickly, efficiently, and globally.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore , the international cloud, AI and edge solutions provider, today announced the launch of FastEdge, a cutting-edge serverless product revolutionizing application deployment and performance. Designed for cloud-native development, FastEdge is a low-latency, high-performance solution for creating responsive and personalized applications without the complexities of server management.

FastEdge offers serverless edge execution, leveraging Gcore's expertise in cloud technology, AI, and security. The service enables developers to deploy decentralized apps globally, bypassing the need for server configuration or infrastructure maintenance. This innovation is built on Gcore's robust content delivery network (CDN), distributing custom code across over 160 edge nodes worldwide. This ensures near-immediate response to user interactions for exceptional app responsiveness.

The high-speed performance at the heart of FastEdge derives from the WebAssembly (Wasm) runtime environment. WebAssembly boasts an ultra-fast startup time, launching applications multiple times quicker than traditional container-based solutions. The isolated sandbox environment of FastEdge provides enhanced security, protecting against malware and ensuring a consistent, high-performance experience.

FastEdge also supports lightweight AI model execution at the edge, streamlining the process of building, testing, and deploying GenAI apps. This feature eliminates the need for developers to create their own AI infrastructure, significantly accelerating the time to market in a rapidly evolving industry.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, comments: "At Gcore, we strive to make the internet a better place for everyone. We designed FastEdge, our new edge computing product, to enable the dev community to build and deploy useful applications quickly, easily, and globally, without the limitations of traditional cloud computing. Edge computing is the next big step in the evolution of CDN that empowers creative minds to innovate and deliver unique value eliminating geographical barriers. We're excited to provide this new opportunity to industry experts as well as dev enthusiasts."

The use cases for FastEdge are diverse, catering to frontend and full-stack developers, as well as network and infrastructure professionals seeking advanced network management solutions.

Currently, in beta, FastEdge is available for free to JavaScript and Rust developers, with future plans for Go and other languages. Pricing details for the full release will be announced shortly. Developers are encouraged to experience FastEdge firsthand and discover how it can transform app development and deployment.

Learn more at gcore.com/fastedge .

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, security, and AI solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 160+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Learn more at gcore.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

