Gcore launches AI Cloud Stack to accelerate private AI cloud adoption with hyperscaler-grade functionality

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, has announced the launch of AI Cloud Stack, a next-generation software solution for building private AI clouds with hyperscaler-grade capabilities and accelerated by NVIDIA.

The solution is designed specifically for cloud service providers (CSPs), telcos, and large enterprises, enabling them to transform raw NVIDIA GPU clusters into a fully cloudified, multi-tenant infrastructure rapidly. By doing so, Gcore AI Cloud Stack provides a fast track to new revenue streams while maximizing GPU utilization.

Gcore AI Cloud Stack powers deep integration with leading technology partners: VAST Data, and Nokia. The solution solves major challenges that CSPs and enterprises face when deploying and operating large-scale AI infrastructure: long time-to-market, operational inefficiencies, and difficulty monetizing capacity profitably.

Seva Vayner, Product Director for Edge Cloud and AI at Gcore , said: "The future of AI infrastructure will be hybrid, spanning both public cloud and on-premises environments. Many industries face regulatory and operational requirements that demand on-prem deployments. Yet building and managing AI infrastructure at scale is complex and slow to deliver ROI. With Gcore AI Cloud Stack, we remove those barriers by providing a complete reference architecture, operational blueprint, and cloudification software solution encompassing from IaaS to MaaS. This enables organizations to transform accelerated computing resources into performant cloud environments quickly and at scale, accelerating their AI adoption, deployment, and profit."

"Gcore brings together the key pieces, compute, networking, and storage, into a usable stack," said Dan Chester, CSP Director EMEA, VAST Data. "That integration helps service providers stand up AI clouds faster and onboard clients sooner, accelerating time to revenue. Combined with the advanced multi-tenant capabilities of VAST's AI Operating System, it delivers a reliable, scalable, and future-proof AI infrastructure. Gcore offers operators a valuable option to move quickly without building everything themselves."

Mark Vanderhaegen, Head of Business Development, Data Center Networks at Nokia commented: "We're pleased to collaborate with Gcore, a strong European ISV, to advance a networking reference architecture for AI clouds. Combining Nokia's open, programmable and reliable networking with Gcore's cloud software accelerates deployable blueprints that customers can adopt across data centers and the edge."

What Gcore AI Cloud Stack delivers

Gcore AI Cloud Stack is a complete solution for building, running, and commercializing private AI infrastructure:

Cloudification software stack: Transform bare infrastructure into cloud-like consumption models, including IaaS, PaaS, GPU-as-a-Service, and Model-as-a-Service.

Transform bare infrastructure into cloud-like consumption models, including IaaS, PaaS, GPU-as-a-Service, and Model-as-a-Service. Operational excellence : Utilizing the VAST AI OS, Gcore AI Cloud unifies governance, scalable compute and storage, secure networking, and AI-ready services (Kubernetes, databases, inference pipelines) to streamline deployment and maximize efficiency.

: Utilizing the VAST AI OS, Gcore AI Cloud unifies governance, scalable compute and storage, secure networking, and AI-ready services (Kubernetes, databases, inference pipelines) to streamline deployment and maximize efficiency. Gcore AI suite integration: Deploy few-click AI training and serverless inference.

Deploy few-click AI training and serverless inference. Hyperscaler-grade functionality: Match public cloud provider capabilities with built-in billing, observability, orchestration, and professional services.

Match public cloud provider capabilities with built-in billing, observability, orchestration, and professional services. White-label options: Deliver services under your own brand while relying on Gcore's trusted global backbone infrastructure and solutions.

Deliver services under your own brand while relying on Gcore's trusted global backbone infrastructure and solutions. NVIDIA AI Enterprise-ready: Integrate pretrained models, chatbots, and NVIDIA AI blueprints to accelerate time-to-market.

Gcore AI Cloud Stack has already been deployed on thousands of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs across Europe to build a commercial-grade AI cloud with full orchestration, abstraction, and monetization layers.

To learn more about Gcore AI Cloud Stack, visit https://gcore.com/ai-cloud-stack.

About Gcore

Gcore is a global infrastructure and software provider for AI, cloud, network, and security solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Gcore operates its own sovereign infrastructure across six continents, delivering ultra-low latency and compliance-ready performance for mission-critical workloads. Its AI-native cloud stack combines software innovation with hyperscaler-grade functionality, enabling enterprises and service providers to build, train, and scale AI everywhere, across public, private, and hybrid environments. By integrating AI, compute, networking, and security into a single platform, Gcore accelerates digital transformation and empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-driven services. Learn more at gcore.com.

