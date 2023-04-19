Gcore and NHN Cloud agree Strategic Partnership to drive Edge and Cloud Innovation worldwide

MOU Brings Gcore's Pioneering Cloud Services to APAC Customers and Offers Asian Businesses Gateway to EMEA

LUXEMBOURG, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions — and NHN Cloud — a subsidiary of South Korean technology and gaming giant, NHN Group, and a leading provider of public and private cloud services in South Korea and across Asia Pacific — today announce a strategic partnership together.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Gcore's pioneering cloud services — including CDN (Content Delivery Network), 5G eSIM, and accelerated AI processing — will be made available to enterprises in Asia Pacific through the NHN Cloud, providing a gateway for Gcore into this key market. In return, Gcore will function as NHN Cloud's strategic partner in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and provide a bridge for NHN Cloud's Asia Pacific customers into the region.

Additionally, the MOU sets up a framework for the two companies to jointly develop new solutions and collaborate on commercial initiatives.

NHN Cloud manages various internet businesses, including Hangame, an online gaming portal with over 37 million members in South Korea, NHN Payco, a payment gateway and digital wallet service, and FashionGo, an online marketplace.

For nearly ten years Gcore has been building Europe's most powerful and extensive edge and cloud services. Today, Gcore's infrastructure includes 140 points of presence worldwide and more than 11,000 peering partners.

Donghooom Kim, CEO at NHN Cloud, commented: "Gcore's strength in EMEA is a significant benefit for us as we look to support the expansion of our customers across the region. Gcore has a shared desire to drive innovation in the areas of edge and cloud computing, and we are confident that together we can create compelling new propositions that will unlock even more value for our customers."

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, said: "We at Gcore are immensely proud to embark on this partnership with NHN Cloud, one of Asia Pacific's outstanding technology innovators. Both businesses sharpened their expertise in delivering compelling gaming experiences built on high-performance, low-latency technology infrastructure, and have extended that know-how to businesses across the globe."

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Georgia. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents. Andre Reitenbach, Gcore CEO since 2014.

About NHN Cloud

NHN Cloud is a major public/private CSP in Korea, servicing the representative open stack-based comprehensive cloud services. Thanks to NHN Group's various IT services portfolio and experience, NHN Cloud is expanding its services by developing and launching cloud solutions for each industry. As a market front-runner in public cloud transformation sector, NHN Cloud is leading the technology business by reinforcing public and private competitiveness by enlarging public sector and expanding private cloud service area.

