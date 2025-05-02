Gcore and AzInTelecom LLC announce strategic partnership to deliver sovereign cloud services in Azerbaijan

Gcore's first regional collaboration to roll out sovereign, low-latency cloud infrastructure across the country

LUXEMBOURG, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON). The collaboration will focus on developing sovereign cloud services that offer advanced protection and full compliance with Azerbaijan's data regulations.

The Gcore and AzInTelecom LLC collaboration aims to roll out sovereign, low-latency cloud infrastructure across Azerbaijan

Through the strategic partnership, the sovereign cloud will accelerate digital transformation projects for both businesses and government institutions in Azerbaijan, supporting the country's vision for technological innovation and data sovereignty. Within the framework of this collaboration, the parties have recently started offering reliable cloud solutions to users.

Under this partnership, the AzInCloud platform will provide an expanded suite of cloud services equipped with modern tools. The live platform will offer users easy management, a wide selection of operating systems, a cloud marketplace, real-time monitoring services, and other advantages. AzInCloud operates as a public cloud service based on a pay-as-you-use model. The portal is accessible to everyone, including legal entities, small and medium-sized businesses, individual entrepreneurs, and individuals. To benefit from the services, users need to register on the www.azincloud.az website, make a payment via a bank card, and get started.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, said: "Digital sovereignty is not a luxury, but a strategic necessity. Together with AzInTelecom, we operate a sovereign cloud solution that gives Azerbaijan full control over its digital infrastructure – secure, transparent, and independent. This is the foundation for trust, resilience, and true digital autonomy."

Farrukh Farajullayev, Chief Commercial Officer at AzInTelecom, commented: "The main goal of the AzInCloud platform is to make modern cloud services accessible to everyone and to promote digital transformation in the business environment. We are proud to be the first company to create such a platform in Azerbaijan in partnership with Gcore, a leading European technology company."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Luxembourg, Gcore manages extensive global network consists of 180+ edge nodes across six continents and includes 50+ cloud locations. The partnership with AzInTelecom in the field of cloud technologies marks a first for Gcore in the region.

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

About AzInTelecom

AzInTelecom LLC is a state-owned company operating under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. It provides cloud services, data storage, and cybersecurity solutions to businesses, government bodies, and individuals. Through its AzInCloud platform, AzInTelecom supports the country's digital growth by offering secure, flexible, and locally compliant technology services that are easy to access and use.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678566/Gcore_and_AzInTelecom_LLC.jpg