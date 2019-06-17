GCL System Integration Among First Companies Awarded LeTID test Certificate from TÜV Rheinland

"Being one of the few solar cell and module producers with the technology of reducing and controlling LeTID in mass production, the certificate is a testimony that the cast mono modules produced by GCL SI possess excellent anti-LeTID performance," said Guo Qizhi, General Manager of Module R&D Department of GCL SI at the awarding ceremony.

Before 2 PfG 2689/04.19 was published, there was no internationally accepted LeTED test criteria. TÜV Rheinland spent two years studying and testing modules with various technical roadmap, established the failure mechanism for LeTID and developed its widely representative internal test standard. The cast mono modules from GCL SI were among the first-batch in the world to receive certification due to the low cell oxygen and excellent LID & LeTID performance.

According to its latest annual report, has heavily invested in technology R&D, leading to many breakthroughs in 2018 including the technologies for high-efficiency cast mono and bifacial cells, N-type TOPCon industrialization, MBB half-cult cell modules, high-efficiency bifacial double glass modules, high-efficiency shingled modules and the smart, automated manufacturing system.

The company has industrialized its mono PERC high-efficiency cell technology and achieved the industrial application of the P-type high-efficiency black silicon PERC cells with low degradation. Orders for the mass-produced mono high-efficiency series are expected to hit 1GW in total in 2019. GCL SI's modules and solutions have reached 40 countries and regions across the world. Driven by science and technology innovation, the company will continue to serve global customers with more efficient and reliable modules and best services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923624/GCL_System.jpg

SOURCE GCL System