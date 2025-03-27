GCL Energy Technology Co-Develops China's First Technical Standard for On-Chain Real-World Assets

SUZHOU, China, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (002015.SZ) has spearheaded the development of China's inaugural technical standard for blockchain-based real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, titled Trusted Blockchain: Technical Specifications for Tokenizing Physical Assets (referred to as the Specifications). The standard, recently approved by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), establishes a trust framework for the trillion-dollar RWA market.

Zhu Yufeng, Chairman of GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd., said that the digital attributes of new energy assets will be promoted

On December 23, 2024, GCL Energy Technology and Ant Digital Technologies jointly launched China's first RWA project for photovoltaic (PV) assets, valued at over RMB 200 million. Anchored by 82MW of residential solar assets in Hubei and Hunan provinces, the project integrates blockchain and IoT technologies to encrypt and tokenize critical operational data and revenue streams, creating traceable and tamper-proof digital tokens. This initiative exemplifies core principles outlined in the Specifications, including "cross-verification of data authenticity" and "unique device identity authentication." According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global tokenized asset market is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, with renewable energy assets poised to drive significant growth.

The Specifications mandate three core principles for asset tokenization: completeness, validity, and timeliness, requiring data to be sourced directly from certified IoT devices. GCL's residential PV system employs smart terminals embedded with trusted SDKs to collect real-time generation data, enabling blockchain-based lifecycle certification. This transparency significantly lowers financing barriers for solar assets by providing investors with verifiable revenue streams.

In December 2024, GCL and Ant Digital Technologies inked a strategic partnership to deepen collaboration in distributed PV, energy storage, and integrated energy services. Ant's platform—comprising an Asset Chain, Transaction Chain, and Trusted Cross-Chain Bridge—has already enabled GCL to tokenize asset ownership and fund flows, with future applications extending to carbon credit trading.

Industry analysts note that GCL's dual role as both a standard-setter and large-scale practitioner strengthens its leadership in green finance. The Specifications are expected to unlock global capital flows for China's renewable infrastructure, enhance ESG recognition through blockchain transparency, and replicate the "PV + blockchain" model across charging stations and energy storage, establishing standardized solutions for the sector.

