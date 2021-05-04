GC3 Announces European Innovators Forum to Advance Safer, More Sustainable Chemicals

Industry leaders, regulators, and GC3 will collaborate to strategize chemical innovation under new EU plan.

LOWELL, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) announced its first European Innovators Forum, to be held virtually from May 18 to 27, 2021, hosted by Kingfisher plc. The forum will focus on commercializing safer, more sustainable chemicals across a number of industrial sectors, in the context of the European Union's new Chemical Strategy for Sustainability. That strategy is a part of the larger European Green Deal to achieve a climate-neutral EU by 2050 through a sustainable economy.

Building on 14 previous GC3 roundtables, including October 2020's successful virtual installment, the forum will include interactive panel discussions and presentations, fueled by the GC3's unique approach of leading action across all industries, sectors, and supply chains, shaping policy to boost safer, more sustainable chemistry.

"The GC3's member-driven success comes from engaging the entire value chain to develop sustainable solutions—from raw material to retailer's shelves," said Joel Tickner, Executive Director of the GC3, who also serves as an advisor to governments in Europe on chemical policy.

The upcoming GC3 forum will feature European Commission directors Bjorn Hansen (European Chemicals Agency), Cristina de Avila, (Directorate-General Environment), and Peter Droell, (Directorate-General Research and Innovation), sharing key regulatory guidance for the new chemical strategy. Sessions will cover topics like "Strategizing to Advance Safer, More Sustainable Materials," "Innovating under the EU Chemical Strategy for Sustainability," and "Commercializing Green Chemistry in the EU."

"GC3 events promote sincere and energetic discussion, priming members like Kingfisher for the challenges and opportunities of the EU's chemical strategy," said Paul Ellis, Head of Sustainable Chemicals Management at Kingfisher plc. "In the long run, it will be on the enthusiasm of these partnerships that we will innovate and advance safer chemistry in Europe and beyond."

