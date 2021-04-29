GATT announces first-in-man use of 'GATT-Patch', a hemostatic sealant patch, by Radboud university medical center Nijmegen

"This product fills an important clinical need. Having fast and effective solutions to manage complex bleeding is crucial to prevent complications for patients during or after surgery. Hemostats and sealants are used when other methods to contain the bleeding are ineffective or insufficient. Current products on the market have limitations in their ease of use, may not always be able to stop the bleeding, and are also costly. This product aims to address all these limitations." said Professor dr. Hans de Wilt, surgeon at Radboudumc and principal investigator of the GATT-Patch clinical trial. "Radboudumc is committed to pioneering new innovations that substantially increase standard of care and change the way complex surgeries are performed."

The start of its first clinical trial marks an important milestone for the company: "Based on our patented synthetic polymer technology, we are convinced of the opportunities of our platform. All pre-clinical work performed in the past years has confirmed safety and superior performance of GATT-Patch. It is very exciting to now see our lead product used on patients, which will give us vital data regarding the safety and performance of GATT-Patch in a clinical setting" said Johan Bender, founder and CTO of GATT.

Dr. Stuart Head, Chief Medical Officer of GATT, commented: "Principal investigators Professor dr. de Wilt (Radboudumc), Professor dr. Porte (University Medical Center Groningen), and Professor dr. Verhoef (Erasmus Medical Center) and their teams are a fantastic group to work with. Their expertise in the field has already proven very valuable during the preparation for this trial, and we feel confident that further execution of the trial is in good hands. We hope we can continue to leverage their feedback as we continue to build out our platform".

Geert van Gansewinkel, CEO of GATT, added: "The first-in-man procedure marks a very important step for us, as we move from a pre-clinical to a clinical stage medical device company with our lead product GATT-Patch. Being a class III medical device company, the pre-clinical path has been extensive. We are very excited about now being able to prove our performance in a clinical setting. Following this trial, we will be performing additional trials: upon finalizing our European trial, we will continue to the US to target FDA approval, and we will evaluate the broad potential of GATT-Patch for use in other surgical procedures, such as soft tissue, cardiovascular, lung, kidney, pancreas and beyond. Also, we are preparing trials for our follow up products such as GATT-Powder, which will target large surface area and hard to access bleedings, and GATT-Gel for high-pressure vessel sealing. We see tremendous opportunity for this polymer-based platform to become the next global frontier in managing complex surgical bleeding and sealing."

About GATT Technologies

GATT Technologies (BV, Nijmegen, The Netherlands) is a privately owned, clinical-stage, medical device company. GATT has developed a synthetic platform leveraging an activated polymer technology that aims to become the next frontier in managing complex bleeding and sealing. GATT's hemostats and sealants focus on controlling severe and/or problematic surgical bleedings as well as preventing and treating organ leakages. GATT's solutions have the potential to become a superior alternative to the current fibrin and PEG-polymer based solutions in terms of speed, efficacy and cost. Current focus of the company is to conduct its first clinical trial in Europe for its lead product – GATT-Patch – a fast hemostatic sealing patch. Following the European trial, additional trials will be executed - in the US, to target FDA approval, as well as to expand its target indications such as soft tissue, cardiovascular, lung, kidney and pancreas. Additionally, the company is advancing its other products including GATT-Powder (targeted for use on large surfaces and hard to access areas) and GATT-Gel (targeted for high pressure vessel sealing).

