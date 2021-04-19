Gateway Real Estate Africa to build office development at Appolonia City in Ghana

With an anticipated completion in 2022, the 4-storey building will benefit from Appolonia City's existing world-class infrastructure, such as roads, power, water, waste management and ICT.

"Like all our real estate solutions across Africa, Appolonia City's office building will have quality leases and strong counterparties, starting with Appolonia City itself," commented Andre Janari, GREA Chief Investment Officer.

Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said: "We already have high demand for office and retail space from companies and individuals wishing to enjoy our Live, Work, Play environment, with offices, homes, schools and shops all within walking distance."

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre master-planned new city in Greater Accra. Designed and delivered by Rendeavour, Africa's largest city developer, Appolonia City is designed to cater for integrated living. With more than 700 homes completed or under construction, Appolonia City is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for companies and individuals moving away from Accra's heavy traffic for a healthy, congestion free environment.

The construction of GREA's commercial office building will support Accra's economy, thanks to GREA's synergies with Ghanaian professionals such as construction specialists, highly qualified engineers and construction workers.

GREA is affiliated with Grit Real Estate Investment Group (Grit), the largest pan-African real estate income group. Sir Samuel Jonah, one of Africa's and Ghana's leading businessmen, is a member of the Grit board.

Sir Samuel said: "Gateway Real Estate Africa's investment in Appolonia City's first office building is a demonstration of GREA and Grit's vision for superior quality real estate in Africa and setting a benchmark for international investment in Ghana."

Samuel Obiri-Yeboah, SObiriyeboah@rendeavour.com, info@rendeavour.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489984/Rendeavour_Gateway.jpg

