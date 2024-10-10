Gatemore expands team with Director of Business Development appointment

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is pleased to announce it has appointed Casey Herren as its new Director of Business Development.

Casey joins Gatemore to lead the firm's partner relations and capital formation efforts, supporting its equities strategy focused on turnarounds, recoveries, and growth opportunities across public markets in the UK and US. Casey also oversees the fundraising and marketing efforts at GVP Climate, a Gatemore affiliate led by Brett Olsher, which focuses on early-stage clean technology investing.

Casey brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with a particular focus on advising institutional investors on their allocations to alternative investments such as private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. Prior to joining Gatemore, Casey held similar roles with Lazard and Atlantic Investment Management in New York as well as Caymus Capital Partners, Highland Capital, Behringer Harvard, Vaughan Nelson, and Sourcerock Group in Texas.

Liad Meidar, Managing Partner at Gatemore, said:

"We are delighted to have Casey on board. His proven track record of building strong relationships and extensive network will support Gatemore's growth, helping reinforce the foundation from which we pursue our activist strategy."

Casey Herren, recently appointed Director of Business Development at Gatemore, said:

"I have long been impressed by Gatemore's track record, entrepreneurial drive, and engaged investment approach. I am excited to be part of a visionary team and support the firm in articulating its compelling value proposition."

About Gatemore Capital Management

Gatemore Capital Management manages an activist strategy focused on companies across consumer, industrial, healthcare, sports, media, and technology sectors. Gatemore primarily targets fundamentally sound businesses that are underperforming and/or undervalued but have strong potential for recovery and growth. Gatemore's strategy is to influence outcomes and drive outperformance through thought leadership and deep engagement, aiming to effect positive change and unlock value within the companies in which they invest.

