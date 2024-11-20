Gatemore Capital Management presents at Sohn Investment Conference

News provided by

Gatemore Capital Management LLP

20 Nov, 2024, 13:24 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Sohn London Investment Conference today, Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is presenting YouGov plc, an international market research and data analytics group based in London, UK.

Full details can be found here: www.gatemore.com/yougov-release

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Rob White, Teresa Berezowski, Christina Tang
+44 (0)20 7952 2000
gatemore@greenbrookadvisory.com 

About Gatemore Capital Management

Gatemore Capital Management manages an activist strategy focused on companies across consumer, industrial, healthcare, sports, media, and technology sectors. Gatemore primarily targets fundamentally sound businesses that are underperforming and/or undervalued but have strong potential for recovery and growth. Gatemore's strategy is to influence outcomes and drive outperformance through thought leadership and deep engagement, aiming to effect positive change and unlock value within the companies in which they invest.

Learn more about Gatemore here.

Also from this source

Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc

Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said: "Gatemore has consistently and publicly called on Elementis to take three critical...

Gatemore Capital Management presents Watches of Switzerland Group at 13D Monitor

Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is pleased to announce its participation in the Lightning Round of this year's 13D Monitor Active-Passive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics