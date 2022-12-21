Gate2Chain Unveils Innovative Range of Real-World Blockchain Solutions

MALLORCA, Spain, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate2Chain, a leading blockchain integration, and enablement company, has unveiled a package of real-world solutions for enterprise customers and governments.

The solutions cover businesses of all sizes, across all geographies and facilitate new levels of transparency and revenue streams.

Amidst a lineup of the world's foremost blockchain leaders at a Gate2Chain industry event in Spain, the company's CEO, Joe Holles de Peyer outlined three core market needs:

Trace , a digital twin solution that brings lifetime value and ownership guarantees for products Minta , a new kind of social commerce platform where people and companies can tokenize products, services, and tickets The G2C Suite , an enterprise-grade means of connecting new and existing applications, services, and platforms to the public blockchain

Joe Holles de Peyer CEO of Gate2Chain said: "We feel it is important that we not let the headlines of cryptocurrencies distract us from blockchain's true and valuable capabilities. Instead, amidst all the recent noise, Gate2Chain has been working on real-world solutions."

Gate2Chain's technology partners include IBM, nChain, and Taal. Holles gave details of the Gate2Chain product lineup during a company event in Mallorca on December 3 to more than 100 tourism and travel leaders interested in understanding how they could apply blockchain solutions to their industry.

Holles continued: "The tourism sector has long been a leader in innovation, so Mallorca was the perfect place for this gathering. Unsurprisingly, we witnessed a big appetite for learning and interest in the rapid deployment of blockchain solutions. This is their new growth engine,"

Other speakers included:

Dr Latif Ladid , Head of the IPv6 Forum

, Head of the IPv6 Forum Dr Craig S. Wright , Chief Scientist at nChain

, Chief Scientist at nChain Dr Agata Slater , IBM Blockchain Practice lead for Central and Eastern Europe

, IBM Blockchain Practice lead for Central and Marco Mendoza , Chief Executive Officer of TrueWorld

, Chief Executive Officer of TrueWorld Sergio De Mingo , Chief Product and Marketing Officer at nChain

Event discussions included:

A roadmap on what to expect from IPv6 and how to plan for it

Common misconceptions around blockchain and its true value

Transparent growth opportunities for the tourism industry using blockchain

The true superpowers of tokenization as they relate to the tourism industry

Sustainability in the tourism sector and how businesses and travelers can make smarter decisions

About Gate2Chain

Gate2Chain removes barriers to building on blockchain and solves everyday problems for companies and institutions. It is a blockchain integrator company that provides a range of tools that empower brands and institutions to solve real-world problems using the Bitcoin SV Blockchain. The company provides a development suite and several platforms that make it easy to connect new or existing applications, websites, or platforms of any kind to the blockchain.

For more information or to speak to someone at Gate2Chain:

Media Contact: Jessica Jaume, Gate2Chain – jessica@gate2chain.com - +34 971 612 541

SOURCE Gate2Chain