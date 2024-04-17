Gate2Chain Closes New Financing led by Ayre Ventures; Announces Several Enterprise Clients Using its B2B Product Suites

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate2Chain Ltd., the leading enterprise-grade Web3 solutions builder has closed a new financing round led by Ayre Ventures.

Gate2Chain is also announcing the signing of several enterprise clients for its B2B platforms Trace, G2C Suite, and Minta. The clients include:

A publicly listed company building a recruitment platform focused on the Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics (STEM) markets uses G2C Suite to manage points and rewards in their Web3-based platform.

A music management company is working with Minta's marketplace to generate new business opportunities by better monetizing their audience.

An agriculture company using the Trace platform to track and certify the entire supply chain, increasing customer engagement

A leading European consulting company focused on environmental protection uses G2C Suite to ensure data integrity on its platforms.

Gate2Chain is building a global partner distribution network, collaborating with consulting companies and systems integrators, including IBM. Gate2Chain also recently announced a collaboration with StadioPlus, a leading Spanish company specializing in creating immersive experiences and connectors between sports brands and entities with significant industry players. Using Gate2Chain's technology, game-changing innovative tools enable sports leagues and competitions to unlock new revenue streams while fostering direct connections with their audiences.

Bart Olivares, CEO of Gate2Chain, said: 'At Gate2Chain, we are building tools to facilitate the mass adoption of this unique technology. Companies are starting to understand the benefits in terms of data integrity, efficiency and security. I'd like to thank Ayre Ventures for continuing to support our journey'.

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre hailed the successful financing and Gate2Chain's many clients win, noting: 'Gate2Chain are a vivid illustration of the unrivalled data-management opportunities offered by the BSV Blockchain, the world's only scalable enterprise blockchain focused solely on utility. Ayre Ventures is proud to support Gate2Chain's team and looks forward to their next innovative utilization of this revolutionary technology.'

About Gate2Chain

Gate2Chain is a leading enterprise-grade Web3 solution builder, driving innovation and empowering businesses through blockchain technology. With a dedication to creating user-friendly and secure platforms, Gate2Chain aims to reshape industries.

www.gate2chain.com

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the only unbounded scaling enterprise public blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

https://ayre.group/investments/