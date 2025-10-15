Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Set to Surge by 2034 Amidst Advancements in Treatment Options | DelveInsight

The gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing disease prevalence, improved diagnostic capabilities, and rising awareness of targeted therapies. Additionally, growing investment in research and development, along with the launch of emerging therapies such as ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) (ITM Solucin GmbH), CAM2029 (Camurus), RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE) (Bristol Myers Squibb/RayzeBio), and others, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the GI-NET market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Summary

The market size for gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of GI-NETs in the US was nearly 15,500 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase by 2034.

cases in 2024 and is projected to increase by 2034. Leading gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors companies developing emerging therapies, such as ITM Solucin GmbH, Camurus, Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio, and others, are developing new therapy for gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors that can be available in the gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors that can be available in the gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market in the coming years. The promising gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors therapies in clinical trials include ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), CAM2029, RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE), and others.

Discover the gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors new treatment @ New Treatments for Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Rising GI-NET Incident Cases

The total number of incident cases of GI-NETs in the US was nearly 15,500 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase by 2034 due to improved diagnostic capabilities and enhanced imaging and endoscopic techniques, which enable earlier and more accurate detection of these tumors.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Innovations in diagnostic tools, including advanced imaging techniques and biomarker identification, have improved the accuracy of GI-NET detection. These advancements enable clinicians to identify tumors at earlier stages, resulting in improved patient outcomes and contributing to market growth.

Launch of Emerging GI-NET Therapies

The expected launch of GI-NET therapies, such as ITM-11(n.c.a.177Lu-edotreotide) (ITM Solucin GmbH), CAM2029 (Camurus), RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE) (Bristol Myers Squibb/RayzeBio), and others, is expected to change the market dynamics in the coming years.

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors continues to focus primarily on symptom management and disease control rather than achieving a cure. Somatostatin analogs, including SOMATULINE DEPOT and SANDOSTATIN LAR DEPOT, remain the standard of care for both functional and nonfunctional NETs, helping to suppress hormone production and slow tumor progression in well-differentiated cases. Radioligand therapies, such as LUTATHERA (¹⁷⁷Lu-DOTATATE), have broadened treatment options for somatostatin receptor–positive tumors by providing targeted therapy with demonstrated improvements in progression-free survival. Emerging radiopharmaceuticals, like ITM-11 (n.c.a. ¹⁷⁷Lu-edotreotide), show promise for enhanced tumor targeting and improved safety. Nevertheless, significant challenges persist, particularly in treating receptor-negative tumors, high-grade neuroendocrine carcinomas, and cases with extensive metastasis or resistance to first-line therapies.

There is a growing shift toward more precise, biologically informed treatment approaches. Next-generation somatostatin receptor modulators, such as CAM2029 and RYZ101, aim to enhance targeting and tolerability. Concurrent advances in diagnostic technologies, including gene expression assays such as the NETest and circulating tumor biomarkers, offer potential for earlier detection and real-time monitoring of disease. Collectively, these developments signal a move toward multimodal, mechanism-driven care that combines targeted radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and precision diagnostics. However, most of these therapies are still in early-phase trials, and no current treatment fully addresses aggressive or poorly differentiated NETs. Continued research is crucial for developing safer, more effective, and personalized strategies for managing this complex and often underappreciated group of tumors.

To know more about gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors treatment options, visit @ Approved Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Competitive Landscape

Some of the GI-NET therapies in clinical trials include ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) (ITM Solucin GmbH), CAM2029 (Camurus), RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE) (Bristol Myers Squibb/RayzeBio), and others.

ITM Solucin GmbH's ITM-11 (¹⁷⁷Lu-edotreotide) is an advanced targeted radionuclide therapy composed of two molecular parts: Edotreotide (DOTATOC), a somatostatin analog derived from octreotide, and EndolucinBeta, a no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 chloride, a synthetic therapeutic radioisotope that emits low-energy beta particles. The therapy received orphan drug designation for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) following positive Phase II clinical results, which showed significant clinical benefit characterized by low uptake in normal tissues and a high tumor-to-kidney ratio.

Currently, ITM-11 is being assessed in two pivotal Phase III trials, COMPETE (NCT03049189) and COMPOSE (NCT04919226). The COMPETE trial is investigating its efficacy in patients with Grade 1 and Grade 2 GEP-NETs, while COMPOSE is evaluating its potential in well-differentiated high-grade Grade 2 and Grade 3 GEP-NETs.

Meanwhile, Camurus' CAM2029 is a long-acting subcutaneous octreotide depot formulation in development for acromegaly, GEP-NET, and polycystic liver disease (PLD). The pivotal Phase III SORENTO study, a randomized, active-controlled trial, is assessing the efficacy and safety of CAM2029 in GEP-NET patients and is expected to conclude its randomized phase in early 2026. In parallel, preparations for the commercial launch of CAM2029 in GEP-NET are underway.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors @ Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

In June 2025, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE announced that they had presented data from their completed Phase III COMPETE trial in an oral presentation and Satellite Symposium at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting in Louisiana.

announced that they had presented data from their completed Phase III COMPETE trial in an oral presentation and Satellite Symposium at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting in Louisiana. In May 2025, Advanced Accelerator Applications , a Novartis Company, has decided to withdraw the Type II variation application to extend the indication of Lutathera, for the treatment of newly diagnosed, unresectable or metastatic, well-differentiated (Grade (G2) and G3), somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEPNETs) in adults.

, a Novartis Company, has decided to withdraw the Type II variation application to extend the indication of Lutathera, for the treatment of newly diagnosed, unresectable or metastatic, well-differentiated (Grade (G2) and G3), somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEPNETs) in adults. In March 2025, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) presented positive topline data from its Phase III COMPETE trial in patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) at the 22nd Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) 2025.

What are Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors?

Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors (GI-NETs) are a distinct subtype of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). Like other cancers, they are named based on their site of origin; for instance, a NET that begins in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is referred to as a GI-NET, which represents the primary tumor. When it spreads to other organs, it is referred to as secondary cancer. GI-NETs typically develop in the GI tract, most commonly in the rectum, small intestine, or appendix. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, a noticeable lump under the skin, unusual fatigue, and weight loss.

The staging system for GI-NETs varies slightly depending on the site. Generally, it ranges from stage 1 to stage 4, with higher stages indicating more advanced and more difficult-to-treat disease. Some types may also have substages that describe the extent of cancer spread more precisely. GI-NETs can behave either indolently or aggressively. The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a specific classification system for categorizing these tumors. While the exact cause remains unclear, several risk factors have been associated with GI-NETs, including pituitary adenomas, Von Hippel–Lindau (VHL) syndrome, and pheochromocytomas. These tumors often grow slowly, and in some cases, may remain stable for months or even years, meaning immediate treatment may not always be necessary.

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, the overall incidence of GI-NETs was 4 cases per 100,000, with hindgut tumors being the most common. Hindgut, foregut, and midgut GI-NETs represented 60%, 30.4%, and 9.6% of cases, respectively.

The gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NETs

Cases of NETs by Grade

Stage-specific Cases of NETs

Cases of NETs by Site

Cases of NETs by Functional Status

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of NETs, Cases of NETs by Grade, Stage-specific Cases of NETs, Cases of NETs by Site, and Cases of NETs by Functional Status Key Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies ITM Solucin GmbH, Camurus, Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (Novartis), FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others Key Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), CAM2029, RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE), LUTATHERA, SOMATULINE DEPOT, AFINITOR, SANDOSTATIN LAR DEPOT, and others

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market trends @ Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Key Insights 2 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 GI-NETS Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Market Share Distribution (%) by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 4.2 Market Share Distribution (%) by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 4.3 Market Share Distribution (%) by Lines of Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 4.4 Market Share Distribution (%) by Lines of Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology And Market Methodology 7 Disease Background And Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Signs And Symptoms 7.3 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Classification 7.4 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Risk Factors 7.5 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Diagnosis 7.6 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Diagnostic Biomarkers 7.7 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Staging 8 Treatment of GI-NETS 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions And Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases Of NETS in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of NETs in the United States 9.4.2 Grade-specific Cases of NETs in the United States 9.4.3 Stage-specific Cases of NETs in the United States 9.4.4 Site-specific Cases of NETs in the United States 9.4.5 Cases of by Functional Status in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Patient Journey 11 Marketed Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 LUTATHERA: Novartis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Current Pipeline Activity 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 SOMATULINE DEPOT: Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals List to be continued…. 12 Emerging Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 ITM-11 (N.C.A. 177LU-EDOTREOTIDE): ITM Solucin GMBH 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 CAM2029: Camurus List to be continued…. 13 GI-NETS Market: The 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of GI-NETS in the 7MM 13.6 United States Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of GI-NETs in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of GI-NETs by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size 13.8 Japan Market Size 14 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Unmet Needs 15 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors 17 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access And Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access And Reimbursement of NETS 18 Bibliography 19 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Radiomedix, Inc, Orano Med LLC, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Camurus AB, Hutchmed, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, RayzeBio, Inc., Vyriad, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, Amgen, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, among others.

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastric neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Novartis AG, Pfizer, Ipsen, Eli Lilly & Company, among others.

Gastro-Esophageal Junction Neuroendocrine Tumor Market

Gastro-Esophageal Junction Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GEJ-NET companies, including Novartis, Ipsen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Pfizer, Amgen, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, HUTCHMED, GSK, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg