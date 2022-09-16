Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market worth $23.08 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announced the publication of a market research report titled " Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market By Type(Gastrointestinal Endotherapy, (ERCP Devices, Gastrointestinal Stents (Esophageal Stents, Biliary Stents, Pancreatic Stents), Balloon Dilators, Ultrasound Endoscopes, Biopsy Devices (Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares, Other Biopsy Devices), Hemostasis Devices, Retrieval Devices, Others), Gastrointestinal Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems (Gastrointestinal Videoscopes (Gastroscopes, Colonoscopes, Duodenoscopes, Sigmoidoscopes, Enteroscopes, Anoscopes), Visualization Systems, Capsule Endoscopes), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is worth US$ 14.09 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 23.08 Billion in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2030.

In recent years, endoscopic technology has improved significantly and become a vital aspect of clinical gastroenterology. Gastrointestinal endoscopy is a type of endoscopic technique that allows doctors to examine the digestive system by inserting a long, flexible, illuminated device called an endoscope either through the rectum or the throat. The oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, and bile ducts may be evaluated and treated with these endoscopic techniques. Modern endoscopy has shown to be immensely valuable in many fields of medicine because of the fact that it entails relatively few risks, produces detailed images, and is rapid to do. In the last two decades, the use of endoscopy for both diagnostic evaluation and screening has expanded dramatically. Also, Numerous improvements have broadened the endoscopic indications.

The rising demand for single-use endoscopes such as duodenoscopes, gastroscopes, and colonoscopes, the rising demand for capsule endoscopy, and the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence into the industry are among the enormous opportunities in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market. The development of endoscopes that only need to be used once, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the increasing number of new products introduced by market players are predicted to contribute to the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders is predicted to drive up market demand, and technological developments in endoscopic treatments are forecasted to impact the commercial environment significantly.

Market expansion for gastrointestinal endoscopies will be stymied by factors such as the high price of procedures, unfavourable healthcare trends, and inadequate reimbursement. Nonetheless, the gastrointestinal endoscopy market will have several opportunities for growth throughout the forecast period because of the growing healthcare markets in developing countries and the advancement of gastrointestinal endoscopic technologies.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021. The introduction of Innovative endoscopic equipment will boost industry growth in North America. In addition, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses, cancer, and other chronic conditions, as well as the rising demand for slightly invasive procedures, will increase North America's global market share.

The key players operating in gastrointestinal endoscopy Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Cook Group Inc, SonoScape Medical Corp., EndoMed Systems GmbH, CapsoVision, Inc., HuiZhou Xzing Technology Co., Ltd., Endogene Ltd., Envaste Limited and other prominent players of the market.

Key Market Developments:

In Aug 2022 , Medtronic announced that the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is now available. The module is a game-changing solution that uses deep learning algorithms and real-time data. It helps doctors find and treat colorectal cancer by giving them a better view of the colon during a colonoscopy.





, Medtronic announced that the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is now available. The module is a game-changing solution that uses deep learning algorithms and real-time data. It helps doctors find and treat colorectal cancer by giving them a better view of the colon during a colonoscopy. In Mar 2022 , Fujifilm will work with Gastro Care Partners to bring the best endoscopic imaging solutions to GI practices in Colorado . Peak Gastroenterology Associates, which is part of the GCP network and is the largest gastroenterology practise in southern Colorado , has installed Fujifilm's GI portfolio, which includes the 700 Series Colonoscopes and the ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System, in its Colorado Springs -based Front Range Endoscopy Center and Surgical Center of Peak Endoscopy.





In Feb 2022 , Ambu announced that the FDA approved their Ambu® aScopeTM Gastro and Ambu® aBoxTM 2 Single-Use Gastroscope and Next-Generation Display Unit. Ambu's solution is a good choice for customers who want to do gastroscopies in a wide range of care settings because of its advanced technology, portability, and low cost. This is because reusable endoscopes have some problems that this solution solves.

Market Segmentation

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

1. Gastrointestinal Endotherapy

ERCP Devices

Gastrointestinal Stents

Esophageal Stents



BiliaryStents



Pancreatic Stents

Balloon Dilators

Ultrasound Endoscopes

Biopsy Devices

Biopsy Forceps



Polypectomy Snares



Other Biopsy Devices

Hemostasis Devices

Retrieval Devices

Others

2. Gastrointestinal Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems

Gastrointestinal Videoscopes

Gastroscopes



Colonoscopes



Duodenoscopes



Sigmoidoscopes



Enteroscopes



Anoscopes

Visualization Systems

Capsule Endoscopes

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

