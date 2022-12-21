Gastric Cancer Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 200 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of gastric cancer has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cancer, the robust pipeline, and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat Gastric Cancer drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Henlix Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline gastric cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the gastric cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's gastric cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 230+ pipeline therapies for gastric cancer treatment.

Key gastric cancer companies such as EMD Serono, Sumitomo Pharma, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Genentech, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are evaluating new gastric cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising gastric cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Avelumab, BBI608, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, RAPA-201, SHR-1210, Amivantamab, Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Cabozantinib, and others.

and others. In December 2022 , Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has been approved in the European Union (EU) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced HER2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.

, and (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has been in the (EU) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced HER2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen. In December 2022 , RemeGen Co., Ltd. announced on December 7, 2022 , that its latest antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), RC118 for injection, has been granted two orphan drug designations (ODD) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction cancer) and pancreatic cancer. This marks the Company's fourth, having previously been twice granted ODD for Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) and Telitacicept (RC18) earlier this year.

, announced on that its latest antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for injection, has been granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction cancer) and pancreatic cancer. This marks the Company's fourth, having previously been twice granted ODD for Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) and Telitacicept (RC18) earlier this year. In December 2022 , Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ , USA), to investigate Doer Bio's anti-Claudin18.2 antibody DR30303, in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer. Under this agreement, Doer Bio will conduct a clinical study based on a mutually- agreed and finalized protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DR30303 in combination with KEYTRUDA® in patients with Claudin18.2-positive, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GC/GEJ) cancer.

, announced that it has entered into a clinical trial with (Merck & Co., Inc., , USA), to investigate Doer Bio's anti-Claudin18.2 antibody DR30303, in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer. Under this agreement, Doer Bio will conduct a clinical study based on a mutually- agreed and finalized protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DR30303 in combination with KEYTRUDA® in patients with Claudin18.2-positive, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GC/GEJ) cancer. In November 2022 , Triumvira Immunologics announced preclinical dat a for its investigational TAC-T cell therapies CLDN18.2-TAC T and GUCY2C-TAC T, and data on HER2-specific TAC-T products. Data was shared in three posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting being held virtually and in-person in Boston.Triumvira announced updated data on its novel T cell antigen coupler (TAC)-T cell candidate targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) for the treatment of gastric cancer. The data continue to demonstrate that CLDN18.2-TAC T effectively eliminates CLDN18.2-expressing gastric cancer cells in vitro and in vivo. The study also demonstrated that the activation of CLDN18.2-TAC T cells was specific to target cells that expressed CLDN18.2. In vitro data show strong and persistent anti-tumor activity and in vivo treatment led to complete and sustained tumor clearance with no signs of toxicity.

, announced a for its investigational and and data on HER2-specific TAC-T products. Data was shared in three posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting being held virtually and in-person in Boston.Triumvira announced updated data on its novel T cell antigen coupler (TAC)-T cell candidate targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) for the treatment of gastric cancer. The data continue to demonstrate that CLDN18.2-TAC T effectively eliminates CLDN18.2-expressing gastric cancer cells in vitro and in vivo. The study also demonstrated that the activation of CLDN18.2-TAC T cells was specific to target cells that expressed CLDN18.2. In vitro data show strong and persistent anti-tumor activity and in vivo treatment led to complete and sustained tumor clearance with no signs of toxicity. In September 2022 , Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. announced positive data for NXP800 in a preclinical xenograft model of ARID1a-mutated gastric carcinoma.Mice in each group were treated with either vehicle or NXP800, and tumor volumes were measured over 28 days. Treatment with NX800 resulted in tumor regression and substantial tumor growth inhibition versus the control.

, announced for in a xenograft model of ARID1a-mutated gastric carcinoma.Mice in each group were treated with either vehicle or NXP800, and tumor volumes were measured over 28 days. Treatment with NX800 resulted in tumor regression and substantial tumor growth inhibition versus the control. In March 2022 , Imugene (ASX: IMU) announced a new clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ , USA, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imugene's HER-Vaxx, B-cell activating immunotherapy, in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer.

The gastric cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage gastric cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the gastric cancer clinical trial landscape.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Stomach cancer is cancer that begins within the stomach or on the stomach wall. It is also known as gastric cancer. Stomach cancer is more common in the elderly. People aged 75 and above account for approximately 50 out of every 100 cases (around 50%). It affects men more than women. The exact gastric cancer causes are not known. Stomach cancer is linked to Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that lives in the stomach.

The most common gastric cancer symptoms are difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), weight loss, persistent indigestion (dyspepsia), feeling full after eating small amounts, feeling or being sick, and fatigue due to low red blood cell count (anaemia). Several tests, such as ultrasound, imaging tests, blood tests, and others, are used for gastric cancer diagnosis.

Gastric cancer patients can receive a variety of treatments. Standard gastric cancer treatment consists of seven types: surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, chemoradiation, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

A snapshot of the Gastric Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA HLX10 Henlix Biotech Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Camrelizumab Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Catumaxomab Neovii Biotech Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Macrophage stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intraperitoneal Abemaciclib Eli Lilly and Company Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors Oral Amivantamab Genmab/Janssen Biotech Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous RAPA-201 Rapa Therapeutics LLC Phase II NA NA HC 5404 FU HiberCell, Inc. Phase I EIF 2 kinase inhibitors Oral

Gastric Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The gastric cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of gastric cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Apoptosis stimulants, Macrophage stimulants, Natural killer cell stimulants, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, EIF 2 kinase inhibitors

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: EMD Serono, Sumitomo Pharma, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Genentech, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

Key Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Avelumab, BBI608, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, RAPA-201, SHR-1210, Amivantamab, Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Cabozantinib, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Gastric Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. HLX10: Henlix Biotech 8. Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company 9. Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. HC-5404-FU: HiberCell, Inc. 10. Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Gastric Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Gastric Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

