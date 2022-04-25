Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market to Reach $20.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and rise in stringent regulations regarding emissions propel the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by By Component (Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Electronic Control Units, Others), by Engine Type (4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system industry generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increase in thermal efficiency & improved engine performance, surge in stringent regulations associated with emissions, and inclination toward engine downsizing & reduced weight of vehicles drive the growth of the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. However, high cost of GDI systems and electrification of vehicles restrain the market growth. On the other hand, incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles and technological advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to announcements of lockdowns and temporary stoppage of manufacturing factories, the overall production and sales of gasoline direct injection systems were impacted significantly.

The production and sales of new vehicles declined considerably due to economic uncertainty. This reduced the demand for gasoline direct injection systems from the automotive sector.

However, the demand for vehicles will increase post-lockdown, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the gasoline direct injection system market.

The fuel injectors segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the fuel injectors segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high engine compression, increased efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and increased torque. However, the electronic control units segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption of luxury vehicles, technological advancements, and integration of advanced features in vehicles.

The 4 cylinder segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on engine type, the 4 cylinder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to lower cost of production, higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions over 6-cylinder engines, and development of lightweight engines. The report also analyzes the segments including 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to grow at the fastest CAGR

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for passenger cars from countries such as China, Japan, and India, introduction of vehicle emission protocols, and rise in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. However, Europe contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in vehicle production, rise in investments in the manufacturing of automobiles with enhanced features and safety, and introduction of stringent carbon emission regulations.

Leading Market Players

Denso Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motonic Corporation

Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanadyne LLC

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

