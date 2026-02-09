Gaskets and Seals Market to Reach US$110.6 Billion by 2033, Driven by Accelerated EV Adoption, Renewable Infrastructure, and Vehicle Electrification - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaskets and seals market was valued at US$81.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$110.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2026 and 2033. Growth is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle production, large-scale renewable energy and infrastructure investments, stricter environmental and fugitive-emission regulations, and rising industrial automation that demand higher-performance, longer-life sealing solutions. These products are widely used in hydraulic and pneumatic systems, powertrain assemblies, battery packs, heat exchangers, pipelines, and rotating equipment; increasing focus on durability and lifecycle cost reduction is prompting R&D and investment in advanced elastomers, engineered polymers, and smart sealing systems.

Rising Demand from Automotive Electrification and Energy Transition

The automotive sector, especially EV production, remains a primary growth engine for sealing products. Gaskets and seals are increasingly specified for battery pack enclosures, thermal-management interfaces, motor housings, and power-electronics assemblies where thermal stability, electrical insulation, and ingress protection are critical. Automotive demand is supported by ongoing lightweighting and thermal-efficiency programs that favor specialty elastomers and fluoroelastomers for high-temperature, chemically aggressive environments. At the same time, wind, solar, and hydrogen infrastructure projects are creating demand for weather-resistant and high-pressure sealing solutions used in turbines, energy storage systems, and hydrogen distribution equipment. These end-use shifts are reshaping material preferences and supplier roadmaps.

Get Free Sample Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13699

Expansion of Industrial and Process Applications

Industrial growth, spanning oil & gas, chemical processing, water treatment, and manufacturing automation, continues to support strong demand for engineered gaskets and seals. Mechanical seals and dynamic sealing solutions are essential in pumps, compressors, and rotating machinery operating under high pressures and temperatures. Stringent API and process-safety standards are encouraging upgrades to premium sealing designs that reduce fugitive emissions and downtime. The aftermarket and MRO channel also contributes sizable, recurring revenue as aging equipment fleets require replacement parts and condition-based maintenance services. Suppliers are responding by bundling technical services, condition monitoring, and lifecycle management contracts.

Key Highlight: Boyd Announces Sale of its Thermal Business to Eaton

In November 2025, Boyd Corporation signed a definitive agreement to sell its Thermal business to Eaton for US$9.5 billion. Boyd's engineered materials division, which provides advanced sealing, shielding, and insulating technologies for high-performance applications, will continue to operate independently under the Boyd brand following the transaction close, expected in the second quarter of 2026. This strategic move allows Boyd to sharpen its focus on engineered materials and sealing solutions for growth markets such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, and advanced electronics.

In 2025, John Crane (Smiths Group) unveiled the Type 93AX Coaxial Separation Seal, reducing nitrogen consumption by up to 80% compared with conventional radial separation seals, enabling energy operators to cut operating costs and emissions in rotating equipment.

These developments highlight the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, portfolio optimization, and sustainability-driven innovation within the gaskets and seals market. They underscore how leading manufacturers are adapting to tightening environmental policies, energy-transition requirements, and OEM performance expectations while maintaining supply reliability for high-growth end-use industries such as electric vehicles, hydrogen, and advanced industrial processing.

Request For Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/13699

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads Market Growth While North America and Europe Maintain Strategic Importance

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global gaskets and seals market, accounting for approximately 45% of total revenue. The region's dominance is supported by China's extensive manufacturing ecosystem, rising electric vehicle production, expanding renewable energy installations, and accelerating industrialization across India and Southeast Asia. Strong domestic automotive output, growing investments in wind and solar energy infrastructure, and increasing demand from industrial machinery manufacturers continue to strengthen consumption. Supply chain localization and expanding regional production capacity enhance cost competitiveness and reduce lead times, enabling OEMs to scale operations efficiently.

North America remains a strategically important market, driven by investments in semiconductor fabrication, petrochemical refinery upgrades, and advanced aerospace and defense manufacturing. Regulatory standards focused on emissions control, safety, and operational reliability support demand for high-performance, engineered sealing solutions. The United States leads regional innovation through strong R&D capabilities and advanced materials development.

Europe maintains stable demand, supported by automotive electrification, offshore wind expansion, and stringent environmental regulations. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy contribute significantly through automotive manufacturing and industrial automation. The region's emphasis on sustainability and emissions reduction continues to promote the adoption of advanced gasket and sealing technologies designed for durability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gaskets

Seals

By Material Type

Nitrile (NBR)

Ethylene-Propylene (EPDM)

Polyurethane

Neoprene

Fluoroelastomer

Silicone

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Rail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Buy Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13699

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the global gaskets and seals market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, SKF Group, and Smiths Group plc (John Crane).

- Trelleborg AB emphasizes sustainability and advanced polymer engineering. The company invests in low-friction, high-durability sealing solutions that reduce energy loss and extend equipment life, aligning with global emissions regulations and green manufacturing initiatives.

- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies prioritizes R&D and digital integration, developing intelligent sealing systems with condition-monitoring capabilities. Its innovations support predictive maintenance in automotive, hydrogen mobility, and industrial automation applications.

- Smiths Group plc (John Crane) focuses on advanced mechanical seals and emission-reduction technologies for energy and process industries. Product developments center on improving operational efficiency, minimizing leakage, and supporting compliance with tightening environmental standards.

Overall, competitive strategies across the gaskets and seals market emphasize portfolio expansion, advanced material development, sustainability-driven innovation, digital monitoring integration, and long-term OEM partnerships to strengthen global market positioning.

The key players studied in the report include:

AB SKF

Boyd Corporation

Bruss Sealing System GmbH

Dana Holding Corporation

Datwyler

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG,

Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

Hutchinson SA

James Walker

Magnum Automotive Group LLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions AB

ElringKlinger AG

Related Reports:

Mechanical Seals Market by Product Type (Adhesives, Sealants, Conventional Seals, Balanced Seals and Unbalanced Seals and Misc.), and Fluorescent), by Range (Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Water Industry, Power Industry and Other Industries), by Sales Channel (Indoor and Outdoor) and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

High Pressure Seals Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Material, by End-Use Industry, and by Region for 2024-2031

Refrigerated Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type (Vans, Trucks, Trailers), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Others), Temperature (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Automotive Blockchain Market by Provider (Application & Solution, Middleware, and Infrastructure & Protocol), by Mobility (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, and Commercial Mobility), by Application Outlook (Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contract, Supply Chain Management, and Misc.), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Types of Testing Equipment (Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Wheel Alignment Tester, Vehicle Emission Test System and Misc), by Application (Handheld Scan Tool, Mobile Device-Based Scan Tool, and PC/Laptop-Based Scan Tool), Vehicle Type and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Europe Compact Wheel loader Market by Powertrain Type (Electric Wheel loader and ICE Wheel loader), Application Type (Construction, Agriculture, Industrial Waste Handling, Landscaping and Scraping, Forestry and Others), and Regional Analysis 2025 – 2032

Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Market By Electrical/Electronic (E/E) (Distributed, Others), Functionality (ADAS, Autonomous Driving Software (ADS), Others), Propulsion Type (BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs, ICE, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Lightweight Automotive Materials Market by Material Type (Metals, Composites, Plastics and Elastomers), Application (Body in White, Chassis and Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors and Others), End- user (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Automotive Suspension Bushes Market by Material Type (Rubber, Polyurethane, Brass, Aluminum, Bronze and Others), by Application (Suspension, Engine, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust and Transmission), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033.

Automotive Oil Seals Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

About Persistence Market Research:

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ritika Khandelwal

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876873/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg