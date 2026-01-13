Gas Turbine Market to Reach USD 54.9 billion by 2032, Growing At An 8.49% CAGR - Credence Research

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas turbine market has demonstrated strong and consistent growth over the past few years, reflecting its critical role in modern power generation and industrial applications. Valued at USD 13,379.41 million in 2018, the market expanded significantly to reach USD 27,358.34 million by 2024, driven by rising electricity demand, rapid industrialization, and the growing need for efficient and reliable energy solutions. Gas turbines are widely favored for their high power-to-weight ratio, operational flexibility, and ability to support both base-load and peak-load power generation, making them an essential component in power plants, oil & gas facilities, and large-scale industrial operations worldwide.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for substantial expansion, with revenues projected to reach USD 54,957.00 million by 2032, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49% during the forecast period. This anticipated growth is supported by increasing investments in natural gas-based power generation, the transition from coal to cleaner fuel sources, and technological advancements that enhance turbine efficiency and reduce emissions. Additionally, the integration of gas turbines with renewable energy systems to ensure grid stability is expected to further accelerate adoption, positioning the global gas turbine market as a key pillar in the evolving global energy landscape.

Key Growth Determinants

The growth of the global gas turbine market is primarily driven by the rising demand for reliable and efficient power generation across both developed and emerging economies. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing electricity consumption are placing significant pressure on existing power infrastructure, encouraging governments and private utilities to invest in advanced gas turbine-based power plants. Compared to conventional coal-fired systems, gas turbines offer faster start-up times, higher operational flexibility, and lower capital costs, making them an attractive solution for meeting peak and base-load power requirements.

Another crucial growth determinant is the global shift toward cleaner energy sources and stricter environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Natural gas, which is the primary fuel for gas turbines, emits significantly fewer pollutants than coal or oil, supporting national and international decarbonization goals. Continuous technological advancements—such as improved turbine efficiency, enhanced combined-cycle systems, and digital monitoring solutions—are further strengthening market growth by reducing operational costs and extending equipment lifespan. Additionally, the increasing integration of gas turbines with renewable energy systems to balance intermittent power generation is reinforcing their importance in ensuring grid stability, thereby accelerating market adoption over the forecast period.

Key Growth Barriers

Despite strong growth prospects, the global gas turbine market faces several challenges that may restrain its expansion over the forecast period. One of the primary barriers is the high initial capital investment required for gas turbine installation and associated infrastructure. Costs related to advanced turbine technology, combined-cycle configurations, and grid integration can be substantial, particularly for developing economies with limited financial resources. Additionally, ongoing maintenance and repair expenses, along with the need for skilled technical personnel, further increase the total cost of ownership, discouraging small-scale and budget-constrained end users.

Another significant growth barrier is the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, which are becoming more cost-competitive due to technological advancements and favorable government policies. In some regions, aggressive renewable energy targets and subsidies have reduced investments in conventional gas-based power generation. Furthermore, fluctuations in natural gas prices and uncertainties in fuel supply can impact the economic viability of gas turbine projects. Environmental concerns, including greenhouse gas emissions and regulatory pressures to achieve net-zero targets, may also limit long-term market growth, especially in regions prioritizing fully renewable and carbon-free energy systems.

Key Market Trends

The global gas turbine market is witnessing notable technological and operational shifts aimed at improving efficiency, flexibility, and environmental performance. One of the most prominent trends is the increasing adoption of combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) systems, which significantly enhance power generation efficiency by utilizing waste heat to produce additional electricity. Power utilities and industrial users are increasingly investing in advanced CCGT plants to optimize fuel consumption, reduce operating costs, and comply with stringent emission regulations. Additionally, the integration of digital solutions such as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and artificial intelligence–based performance optimization is transforming gas turbine operations by minimizing downtime and extending equipment life cycles.

Another key trend shaping the market is the growing role of gas turbines as a balancing and backup solution for renewable energy integration. As wind and solar power generation expands globally, the need for fast-ramping and flexible power sources has intensified to address intermittency challenges. Gas turbines, with their rapid start-up and load-following capabilities, are increasingly deployed to stabilize power grids and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Furthermore, the development of hydrogen-ready and low-emission gas turbines is gaining momentum, reflecting industry efforts to align with long-term decarbonization goals. These evolving trends are expected to strengthen the strategic importance of gas turbines within the global energy transition framework.

Segmentation

By Turbine Design Type

Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines

Aero-Derivative Gas Turbines

By Application (Energy & Power Only)

Power Generation

Industrial Power & Captive Generation

Oil & Gas (Non-propulsion)

By End-User

Utility Companies

Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Oil & Gas Companies

Industrial & Commercial Users

By Technology

Simple Cycle

Combined Cycle

Cogeneration (CHP)

By Capacity Range

Below 50 MW

50–200 MW

Above 200 MW

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas

Hydrogen-Blended Gas

Synthetic & Low-Carbon Fuels

Dual-Fuel

By Component

Combustion Systems

Turbine Blades & Rotors

Compressors

Generators

Control & Monitoring Systems

Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs)

Based on the Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Russia Belgium Netherlands Austria Sweden Poland Denmark Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Malaysia Philippines Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Peru Chile Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East UAE KSA Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East

Africa Egypt Nigeria Algeria Morocco Rest of Africa



Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the market, driven by the region's well-established power generation infrastructure and abundant natural gas reserves. The United States, in particular, continues to invest heavily in gas-based power plants as part of its transition away from coal-fired generation. The replacement of aging power infrastructure, coupled with the need for flexible and efficient power systems to support renewable energy integration, is sustaining steady demand for gas turbines across the region.

Europe represents another prominent market, supported by strict environmental regulations and a strong focus on reducing carbon emissions. Many European countries are adopting gas turbines as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, especially in combined-cycle power plants. The region is also witnessing increasing investments in hydrogen-ready gas turbines as part of long-term decarbonization strategies. However, market growth in Europe is relatively moderate compared to emerging regions, due to market maturity and the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising electricity demand in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Expanding manufacturing activities, large-scale infrastructure projects, and increasing investments in power generation capacity are fueling the adoption of gas turbines. Additionally, supportive government policies aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing air pollution are accelerating the shift toward natural gas-based power generation in this region.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

According to Credence Research, the global gas turbine market is characterized by moderate to high competition, with the presence of several well-established multinational players alongside regional and niche manufacturers. Leading companies continue to dominate the market through strong brand recognition, extensive product portfolios, and long-standing relationships with utilities, industrial operators, and government bodies. Market leaders such as GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, and Ansaldo Energia maintain their competitive edge by investing heavily in research and development, focusing on high-efficiency turbines, combined-cycle systems, and low-emission technologies. These players leverage advanced engineering capabilities and global service networks to secure long-term maintenance and service contracts, which significantly contribute to recurring revenues.

Strategic initiatives such as technological innovation, capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships remain central to competitive positioning in the market. Companies are increasingly developing hydrogen-ready and fuel-flexible gas turbines to align with global decarbonization goals and future energy transition pathways. Additionally, digitalization has emerged as a key differentiator, with leading manufacturers integrating data analytics, artificial intelligence, and predictive maintenance solutions to enhance turbine performance and reduce lifecycle costs for end users. Regional players, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are strengthening competition by offering cost-competitive solutions and customized products tailored to local energy requirements.

Credence Research further notes that aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape. As a large installed base of gas turbines continues to age, demand for efficiency upgrades and life-extension services is increasing, providing significant growth opportunities for both global and regional players. Overall, competition in the gas turbine market is expected to intensify over the forecast period, driven by evolving regulatory standards, the push for cleaner energy solutions, and continuous technological advancements aimed at improving efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability.

Key Player Analysis

General Electric

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Power

Ansaldo Energia

MAN Energy Solutions

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Siemens Energy expanded its gas turbine manufacturing operations in Houston, Texas. The new facility focuses on advanced, high-efficiency turbines for combined-cycle and peaking plants. The expansion supports flexible, lower-emission power generation as utilities shift cleaner energy mixes. The project is expected to create about 400 skilled jobs and strengthen U.S. turbine manufacturing capacity.

expanded its gas turbine manufacturing operations in Houston, Texas. The new facility focuses on advanced, high-efficiency turbines for combined-cycle and peaking plants. The expansion supports flexible, lower-emission power generation as utilities shift cleaner energy mixes. The project is expected to create about 400 skilled jobs and strengthen U.S. turbine manufacturing capacity. In November 2025, Aster Power announced a USD 150 million investment in a hydrogen-ready gas turbine. The design integrates heat recovery with chemical units at its energy and petrochemical hub. The project targets fuel flexibility and lower carbon intensity.

announced a USD 150 million investment in a hydrogen-ready gas turbine. The design integrates heat recovery with chemical units at its energy and petrochemical hub. The project targets fuel flexibility and lower carbon intensity. In July 2025, Crusoe secured 29 LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbine packages from GE Vernova . The turbines will power high-density data centers. The deal highlights rising turbine demand from AI infrastructure growth.

secured 29 LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbine packages from . The turbines will power high-density data centers. The deal highlights rising turbine demand from AI infrastructure growth. In April 2025, GE Vernova introduced the AGP XPAND upgrade for 9E.03 gas turbines. The solution enhances efficiency and output through advanced gas path improvements. Operators can extend turbine life with reduced downtime.

In February 2025, Morocco's ONEE awarded Mitsubishi Power a contract for two M701JAC turbines. The Al Wahda plant will add 990 MW to the national grid. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2027, supporting renewable integration.

awarded a contract for two M701JAC turbines. The Al Wahda plant will add 990 MW to the national grid. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2027, supporting renewable integration. In March 2023, GE deployed a high-efficiency gas turbine at the 435 MW Tallawarra power station in Sydney. The unit reduces natural gas consumption while maintaining output. The project supports Australia's cleaner power goals.

In January 2023, Mitsubishi Power received an order for an H-25 gas turbine for Taiwan's Chang Chun petrochemical project. The company also upgraded the Miaoli Factory cogeneration system. The conversion improved efficiency and lowered CO₂ emissions.

Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/gas-turbines-market

