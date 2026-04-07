Gas Discharge Tubes Market worth USD 1.98 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Gas Discharge Tubes Market is projected to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2025 to USD 1.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

Browse 215 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Gas Discharge Tubes Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Gas Discharge Tubes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.60 billion

USD 1.60 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

USD 1.98 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.4%

Gas Discharge Tubes Market Trends & Insights:

Gas discharge tubes (GDTs) are increasingly driven by the rising need for robust surge protection in telecom, power, and data infrastructure. The expansion of 5G networks, data centers, and smart grid systems is exposing equipment to higher lightning and transient voltage risks, where GDTs offer high surge handling capability and long lifespan. Their ability to handle extreme energy surges at low cost makes them essential in primary protection stages. Additionally, growing deployment of sensitive electronics in industrial and IoT applications is driving demand for reliable front-end protection. The shift toward hybrid protection architectures further reinforces GDT adoption as a key component in coordinated surge protection designs.

By Product type, the through-hole gas discharge tubes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025.

By number of electrode, three-electrodes gas discharge tubes are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By voltage, the high-voltage surge segment is expected to record the highest growth rate of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By application, power distribution systems is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the gas discharge tubes market, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

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The gas discharge tubes market is expanding due to the increasing need for protection of electronic systems against transient voltage events. Rapid growth in telecommunications infrastructure, particularly next-generation networks, is driving demand for reliable surge protection components. The rising deployment of renewable energy systems and electrification of transportation are further increasing exposure to voltage fluctuations, which supports GDT adoption. Industrial digitalization and automation are also contributing to higher usage of protection devices in control and communication systems. Compliance with international safety and performance standards remains critical across applications. Manufacturers are focusing on improving product reliability, compact design, and compatibility with high-frequency circuits. Continuous advancements in protection technologies and integration with other components are supporting broader adoption and sustained market growth.

Hybrid gas discharge tubes to register highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

The hybrid gas discharge tubes segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its ability to combine the advantages of multiple protection technologies within a single solution. These devices integrate GDTs with components such as MOVs or TVS diodes, enabling faster response times, along with high surge-handling capability. Increasing demand for compact, high-performance protection in applications such as 5G infrastructure, EV charging systems, and industrial electronics is driving adoption. Hybrid solutions also improve overall circuit reliability and reduce design complexity for OEMs. As electronic systems become more advanced and sensitive, the need for efficient, integrated protection solutions is accelerating the growth of the hybrid gas discharge tubes segment.

Two-electrode gas discharge tubes to capture largest market share in 2025.

Two-electrode gas discharge tubes are likely to capture the largest market share in 2025 due to their simple design, cost-effectiveness, and wide applicability across multiple end-use industries. These GDTs are commonly used in telecommunications, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment for protecting circuits against transient overvoltage events. Their ability to handle high surge currents while maintaining low capacitance makes them suitable for both low- and high-frequency applications. Additionally, ease of integration into circuit designs and compatibility with standard protection systems support their widespread adoption. High demand from telecom infrastructure and industrial automation helps them stay on top of the market, making two-electrode GDTs a popular option for dependable and effective surge protection.

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Germany to register highest CAGR in European market during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to witness strong growth in the gas discharge tubes industry, supported by the presence of key domestic players such as Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Contact, DEHN SE, and Rosenberger. These companies contribute to a well-established ecosystem for surge protection and electrical components, enabling continuous innovation and high-quality product development. Germany's leadership in industrial automation, renewable energy, and power infrastructure further drives demand for advanced surge protection solutions. The country also benefits from strong engineering capabilities and strict safety standards, encouraging adoption of reliable protection technologies. Additionally, the concentration of major surge protection manufacturers in Germany strengthens supply chains and supports market expansion across Europe.

Key Players

Leading players in the global gas discharge tubes companies include Littelfuse, Inc. (US); TDK Corporation (Japan); Bourns, Inc. (US); Eaton (Ireland); Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland); Phoenix Contact (Germany); YAGEO Group (Taiwan); DEHN SE (Germany); and Sankosha USA, Inc. (US).

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