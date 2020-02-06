Gartner Names Qualitest a Visionary for Application Testing Services

Qualitest is recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a Visionary with specific mention of its AI capabilities and automation accelerators

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest independent quality assurance company, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services for the sixth consecutive year. Gartner marked Qualitest's 'ability to deliver' as significantly improved compared to the previous year.

Qualitest has invested heavily in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019, substantially enriching its ability to create AI-powered testing solutions for clients, whilst also working with companies to build and test new AI tools of their own with greater confidence and speed. Following an acquisition by Bridgepoint earlier this year, Qualitest has committed to further expanding its footprint in the US and EMEA in 2020, furthering its attractive local and nearshore capabilities.

With a global headcount of around 4,000, Qualitest was praised by Gartner for its ability to consistently deliver at scale, winning business from larger competitors which can often have over 80,000 dedicated testers. Qualitest's capacity to create new custom solutions based on its clients' specific requirements, then scale them into new consulting, engineering and QA services applicable across the market, has led to significant innovations in quality assurance and engineering. The success of Qualitest has been in part attributed to a collaborative mindset, scoring highly in areas such as cultural fit and relationship management. In the report published by Gartner, clients called attention to Qualitest team members' level of professionalism, and integration to established internal teams.

CEO Norm Merritt said, "Qualitest has developed a great deal from where we stood at this point one year ago. Having applied our pioneering mindset to the integration of AI within the entire process of quality engineering, we stand at a transformative moment for the industry. As technology continues to evolve at breakneck speed, and as it becomes easier to innovate, we have been concentrating on efficiency, exclusively focused on quality engineering – creating practical innovations that continue to make us excel when compared to traditional software integrators."

Yaron Kottler, COO at Qualitest, said, "I am pleased to see that our pioneering mindset has not wavered as we have grown and am proud that Qualitest has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in application testing for the sixth year running. We made significant investments in 2019, expanding our headcount to around 4,000, growing our presence across Israel, the US, India and Europe to ensure we can best service our clients with off and nearshore capabilities, as well as moving our global headquarters to London. These expansions put us in a strong position to quickly scale throughout EMEA through organic growth, in addition to a well-planned acquisition strategy, which will keep us on the cutting-edge of technological innovation throughout 2020."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

