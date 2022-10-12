Gartner® names nShift a Representative Vendor in Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions in a new report

The new report by Gartner predicts parcel volumes to increase over 100% by 2026 and recommends multicarrier parcel management solutions for optimizing parcel shipments.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams has released its Market Guide on Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions and named nShift as a representative vendor.

The Market Guide contains recommendations, market trends, and is created to guide supply chain technology leaders looking to optimize their parcel transportation.

nShift is an end-to-end cloud platform that automates and optimizes the entire delivery management process – from e-commerce shop delivery options and carrier bookings to delivery tracking and post purchase experience, including returns management. From warehouse to doorstop, nShift gives online retailers complete control over their delivery management experience and provides in depth shipping data to improve performance.

nShift enables the delivery of close to one billion annual shipments to over 190 countries for its 90,000 customers and offers access to the world's largest carrier library.

Key findings by Gartner

According to the report, by 2026, global parcel delivery volumes will increase by greater than 100% compared to today's levels - something that will place even greater emphasis on multicarrier parcel management solutions. Additional finding from the report include:

Parcel and last-mile delivery, which accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis, remain the fastest-growing shipment segments.

Issues around constrained delivery capacity and customer experience continue to grow in tandem with demand, despite recent inflationary pressures. These increases, spurred by multichannel retail and B2B e-commerce, are unlikely to reduce.

Companies are faced with increased delivery costs, driven by fuel and labour cost inflation, and shippers often lack the tools to optimize their transportation spend effectively.

Most TMS and WMS providers do not specialize in parcel capability. Rather, they partner with a multicarrier parcel management solution (MCPMS) to support their customers.

Gartner mentions, "As parcel deliveries and returns accelerate, focus on multicarrier parcel management solutions is growing as organizations aim to optimize parcel management processes while reducing costs, improving service and maximizing capacity."

To learn more, view the 2022 Gartner Market Guide on Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications. Gartner, Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions, 28 September 2022, Simon Tunstall, et. Al.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

