Gartner Mentions FarEye in the 2021 Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling and Last Mile Technologies for the Fourth Time in a Row

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, a global SaaS platform transforming last-mile logistics, has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in Gartner ® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, 2021*. This is the fourth consecutive mention for FarEye in the reputed Market Guide, published on 13 December 2021.

Per Gartner, "The market for vehicle routing and scheduling and last-mile applications continues to grow as organizations are seeking ways to optimize fleet operations. The evolution of applications due to new business needs has made vendors expand their capabilities in certain areas or even specialize their products in a specific area like last-mile operations". FarEye has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the report.

"At FarEye, we are dedicatedly working to make deliveries better for everyone. Our aim is to redefine the last-mile home-delivery landscape, making it customer-centric and efficient. We feel honoured to receive the fourth consecutive recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling and Last-mile technologies. With constant innovation we empower our clients to handle the growing volume of shipments, ensuring timely deliveries, optimum utilization of fleet and delivering superior experiences." said Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

With the rise in eCommerce, enterprises are upping their last-mile game with the aim of not only reducing transportation costs but also improving customer experience. FarEye's VRS solution, Intelligent Delivery Orchestration (IDO) enables enterprises to deliver the perfect final mile experience to customers efficiently with a range of offerings like delivery scheduling, dynamic routing, driver crowdsourcing, driver app, real-time tracking, tracing and more.

