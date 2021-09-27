Garden Hand Tools Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 21.53 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global garden hand tools market report.

The garden hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.73% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC is the fastest-growing region for garden hand tool market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America known for the easy availability of raw materials and manufacturing of garden hand tools, where end-users widely accept garden hand tools. The rising middle-class population will drive the demand for garden hand tools, with high disposable incomes and less interference of professional gardeners, with the popularity of DIY in developing countries such as Brazil , India , and China The growing residential and commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth in garden hand tools owing to the rise in the green construction of new homes and buildings. These tools are utilized for maintenance activities for precision work than the power tools. Increase in landscaping and gardening activities coupled with a growing middle-class population and a high standard of living is expected to drive the demand for global garden hand tools during the forecast period. The growing demand for constructional activities increases the need to create green gardens for customers. The residential end-user segment accounted for a 60.60% share of the overall market revenue in 2020, while the commercial industry accounted for USD 6.81 billion in 2020 with a growing consciousness of healthy lifestyles and a soothing ambiance for visitors and employees. The demand for garden hand tools is expected to grow as these garden hand tools are extensively used in orchards and vegetable gardens for maintenance and is expected to generate incremental revenues of USD 4.25 billion by the end of 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, end-user, sales channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/garden-hand-tools-market

Garden Hand Tools Market – Segmentation

Developed and developing countries such as India , Europe , and the UAE organize many horticulture workshops educating consumers on DIY techniques of using digging tools. The digging tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% by 2026.

, , and the UAE organize many horticulture workshops educating consumers on DIY techniques of using digging tools. The digging tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% by 2026. The residential end-user segment was the major revenue contributor to the hand tools market in 2020. The scenario is expected to change with the growing commercial end-user segment during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for safe and advanced tools from various industries alongside the growth in precision manufacturing processes.

Store retailers usually operate at a fixed point of sale designed to attract walk-in customers by displaying extensive merchandise and through advertising tools such as mass media advertising for personal consumption to serve business and institutional clients, which also include professional gardeners, raw material suppliers, etc.

Garden Hand Tools Market by Product Type

Digging Tools



Pruning Tools



Striking Tools

Garden Hand Tools Market by End-User

Residential



Commercial

Garden Hand Tools Market by Sales Channel

Offline



Online

Garden Hand Tools Market – Dynamics

The demand for construction has increased the need to improve gardens and enhance the aesthetics by creating various recreational areas such as walking tracks and playing arenas, for which the demand for garden hand tools with an ergonomic style is expected to grow. Also, there is a growing demand for vertical gardens, where green construction is witnessing growth with the health and environmental awareness among people. As the number of houses is growing in urban cities, the space for huge gardens decreases. Because of this, many semi-professional gardeners are hired to recreate their rooftops with green gardens, where the requirement for garden hand tools such as hoes, rakes, and other digging tools is expected to witness growth. For instance, Sydney has encouraged green roofs both residentially and commercially, where at least nearly 96,000 square meters of green roofs and walls, equal to nearly 230 basketball courts, in development projects are received.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Landscape Industry

Emergence of DIY

Increase in Indoor Plantation

Development of Sustainable Cities

Garden Hand Tools Market – Geography

APAC will be the largest market for garden hand tools during the projected period, accounting for a CAGR of 4.99%. APAC has shown notable growth as people prefer high-performance garden hand tools to maintain their gardens, for rooftop gardening, and to cultivate home-grown vegetables, which has escalated the usage of garden hand tools. Furthermore, change in consumer lifestyles, expansion of modern houses, and greater disposable incomes among young consumers are driving the residential garden hand tools market. The adoption rate of power tools in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand is low due lack of operational knowledge and less awareness among people.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/garden-hand-tools-market

Garden Hand Tools Market by Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy



France



Germany



UK

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexica



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

Fiskar

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

A.M. Leonard

ARS Corporation

BELLOTA

Bully Tools

CobraHead

Felco

Gardener's Supply Company

Lasher Tools

Nisaku

Radius Garden

Root Assassin

Ray Padula

Seymour Midwest LLC

SNA Europe

Zenport Industries

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence