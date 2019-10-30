Garda World Security Corporation Completes a US$2.552 Billion Refinancing of its Long Term Credit Facilities and Senior Notes

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Garda World Security Corporation (the "Company" or "GardaWorld") announced today the completion of a US$2.552 billion refinancing of its credit facilities and senior notes. The Company's new facilities include the closing of the private offering of US$779.0 million aggregate principal amount of 9.50% senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). In addition to the Notes, the Company's new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of (i) a five-year US$335.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and (ii) a seven-year US$1,438.0 million senior secured term loan facility.

With these new facilities, including the Notes, and the support of BC Partners Advisors L.P., GardaWorld is set to realize its long term objectives with stability in its financial structure and additional availability of capital to fund future expansion plans.

The Joint Book-Running Managers for the issuance of the Notes are BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and UBS Securities LLC. The Lenders and Issuing Banks as part of the new credit facilities are JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, ATB Financial, Jefferies Finance LLC, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia and UBS AG, Stamford Branch. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Séguin, Racine Attorneys acted as legal counsel to GardaWorld while Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP acted as legal counsel to the Lenders and Issuing Banks.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 92,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.garda.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GardaWorld's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. GardaWorld will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require GardaWorld to do so.

Media Relations Team, media@garda.com, +1 514-281-2811 x2700

