GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

- GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates emerge as successor to GaN-on-SiC for high-performance power electronics and MOSFETs; high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) applications present lucrative avenues

- R&D in GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market to pave the way for components to be used in next-gen 5G base stations and IoT emerge as promising application

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Broad Contours

GaN on diamond substrates are growing in commercial scope for developing range of power electronics, owing to their effect in considerably increasing the thermal resistivity and efficiency. Their use is gathering traction in wideband GaN power transistors that find applications in military-grade power dense equipment. The interest stems from their higher thermal conductivity than the current generation of GaN-on-SiC devices. Growing demand for GaN on diamond wafers for use in high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) has offered steady revenue gains to players in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market.

Over the years, industry players have benefitted from researchers demonstrating strikingly superior electrical characteristics in a number of HEMT applications. Thus, providers of high-power solutions in the semiconductor industry have been keenly integrating GaN with diamond to extend the horizon in next-gen power electronics. The possibilities are vast and as scrutinized by analysts at TMR, the global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to reach US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51051

Key Findings on GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market Study

Growing Application of GaN on Diamond HEMTs Opens Massive Opportunities for Semiconductor Companies: High-electron–mobility transistor (HEMT) devices based on GaN are increasingly adopting diamond over SiC substrate for gaining remarkable thermal efficiencies in the electrical systems. This has spurred research on novel techniques for integrating GaN with diamond substrates, typically augmenting the GaN performance for higher power operations. Researchers are constantly striving for overcoming limitations of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems. As a result, high-electron–mobility transistor (HEMT) devices based on GaN are gaining popularity in the power electronics industry.

The production of GaN-on-diamond wafers for meeting the needs of 5G base station is witnessing a marked impetus from massive developments of 5G infrastructure in various countries in recent years. Furthermore, the growing use of GaN-based HEMTs in high-voltage and high-switching–frequency motor control applications is spurring research on the final system performance and its reliability.

Need for State-of-the-art RF Power Amplifiers in Power Electronics and Aerospace Applications Boosts Market: The demand for high power RF electronics in military radar applications and satellite communication is a key trend in the commercialization of products in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market. The demand for HEMTs in commercial base stations and military radar applications has risen, thereby bolstering the prospects, notes a TMR study on the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market. Another area with vast potential prospect is next-gen RF power amplifiers in radar applications, such as for navigation and real-time air traffic control in aerospace science.

Get a Customized Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=51051

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Drivers

Players in the power electronics industry are in constant pursuit of adopting novel wafers for fabricating state-of-the-art semiconductor devices. This opened a vast scope for wide bandgap semiconductor devices. Various simulation studies have demonstrated the superior electrical properties of diamond over silicon as a substrate in MOSFETs and insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). The popularity of GaN-on-diamond-based transistors has stemmed from the diamond's exceptional thermal conductivity, leading to efficient cooling, making them suitable for high-frequency power applications.

The growing interest in boosting the output power of GaN-based HEMTs for meeting the needs of next-gen wireless communications are extending the horizon for chip manufacturers in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market. The prospect has drawn sizable investments by developers of high-power electronics to cater to requirements in defense and industrial IoT systems.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=51051

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Opportunities in the North America GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are anticipated to expand at a promising pace during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Technological strides made in power electronics and wireless infrastructure have helped spur the demand for products in multiple industries in the emerging economies of the region. The U.S. currently holds a prominent share of the North America market. Canada and Mexico are also expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation of the regional market in the near future.

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players profiled in the study are Advanced Diamond Technologies, Crystallume Corporation, Qorvo Inc., Microwave Enterprises Ltd., Diamond Microwave Devices Limited, Carat Systems, and Blue Wave Semiconductor.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=51051<ype=S

Global GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Segmentation

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market, by Diamond Type

Single Crystal Diamond

Polycrystalline Diamond

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market, by Application

RF Power Amplifier

Microwave & Millimeter Wave Circuits

Radar Sensing Equipment

Tactical Radios

Communications Satellite Equipment

Wireless Infrastructure

Others

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Research & Development

Others (Automotive, Healthcare, etc.)

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Resettable Fuse Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/resettable-fuse-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/resettable-fuse-market.html Injection Laser Diode Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/injection-laser-diode-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/injection-laser-diode-market.html Weighing Automation Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/weighing-automation-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/weighing-automation-market.html Thyristor Power Controller Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thyristor-power-controller-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/gan-diamond-semiconductor-substrates-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research