Gamuda Land Strengthens UK Portfolio with First Self-Developed Student Housing Development in Stratford

Gamuda Land today announced the acquisition of a prime site at 14 Marshgate Lane in Stratford, East London, for a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development. The 321-bed scheme is Gamuda Land UK's first fully self-developed and managed PBSA project, representing a significant step forward in the company's ability to deliver projects independently in the UK.

Marshgate Lane

The development is strategically located within walking distance of UCL East and the London College of Fashion, making it the closest private PBSA to UCL East. It also enjoys proximity to Westfield Stratford — the largest mall in London — and is well connected via Pudding Mill Lane DLR station. Completion is targeted for the Academic Year 2028/29.

Establishing Full-Cycle Capability in the UK

In just three years, Gamuda Land's UK operations have grown to a multi-disciplinary team with expertise in planning, design, development management and commercial delivery — supported by dedicated teams in Malaysia working exclusively on UK projects.

"This step towards self-sufficiency is a natural evolution for us. Marshgate demonstrates our ability to manage the full lifecycle in the UK, while we continue to remain open to joint venture partnerships that align with our investment criteria," said Niall Farmer, Head of Gamuda Land United Kingdom.

Rapid PBSA Growth in Just 18 Months

With Marshgate, Gamuda Land now has a PBSA portfolio of 1,232 beds across London and Glasgow:

Press House, Woolwich (London Zone 4) – 419 beds, JV with QIP, phased completion 2026–2027.

City Wharf, Glasgow – 492 beds, JV with Dandara Living, completion 2026.

Marshgate Lane, Stratford (London Zone 2/3) – 321 beds, self-developed, completion 2028.

PBSA remains a key growth area for Gamuda Land, driven by structural fundamentals: a London deficit of over 100,000 student beds, UCAS projecting up to 1 million higher education applicants by 2030, and London's position as a safe, attractive study destination amid shifting global geopolitics.

Commitment to ESG and Market Partnerships

Gamuda Land continues to align its developments with ESG best practices, building on its £1.2 billion prime office redevelopment of 75 London Wall — a project targeting BREEAM, WELL and NABERS certifications, with Multiplex due to be appointed main contractor this quarter and tenant discussions progressing steadily.

The PBSA portfolio complements other UK projects including West Hampstead Central, a build-to-sell residential development in north London, demonstrating a balanced and disciplined approach across income-generating assets, capital appreciation and institutional-grade commercial property.

"Farmer added: 'We are committed to scaling in the UK through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable design and strategic partnerships. With our growing London presence, we see strong opportunities for further growth and collaboration with institutional investors who share our long-term sustainable outlook.'"

About Gamuda Land

Gamuda Land is the property arm of Gamuda Berhad – a regional engineering, construction and infrastructure group based in Malaysia. Gamuda Land has over two decades of experience in developing townships, high-rise developments, country clubs and commercial real estates. Some of its high profile, award-winning projects in Malaysia include Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens, twentyfive7, Horizon Hills, Kota Kemuning, Bandar Botanic, Jade Hills and Valencia among others; more notably, its international foothold is further strengthened by its overseas projects in Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore respectively, some of which have also won numerous awards.

