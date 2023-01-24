Gaming posters Market to Reach $565.4 million, Globally, by 2031 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A rise in several artists to boost gaming posters and the youth's inclination toward gaming drive the global gaming posters market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Gaming Posters Market by Type (Standard, Customized), by Application (Commercial, Household), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global gaming posters industry size was valued at $204.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $565.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global market for gaming posters is expanding due to the number of artists creating gaming-themed artwork and young gaming preferences. However, the growth of the market is constrained by gaming regulatory compliances. In addition, new game releases and gaming industry innovations offer fresh prospects for market expansion in the years to come.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global gaming posters market, owing to the temporary closure of gaming posters manufacturing and distribution during the lockdown.

The pandemic increased the sale of video games via digital platforms; however, the sale of gaming posters went down as consumer spending on such types of products decreased significantly.

The standard segment will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the standard segment accounted for more than half of the global gaming posters market in 2021. It is anticipated that this segment will continue to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period, with customized gaming posters expected to experience the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.4%. As more consumers desire official game posters, the need for conventional gaming posters is increasing. The typical game poster outlines the game's realities and insights.

The household segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

According to the application, the household gaming posters market held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 55% of the global gaming posters market. It is anticipated that this market segment will continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period, with the commercial gaming posters market expected to experience the highest growth. Young people's propensity for gaming further stimulates the demand for gaming posters. These elements promote the expansion of gaming posters in the home market. The growth of LAN and gaming cafes will significantly increase sales of the commercial gaming poster gaming segment.

The online store segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

The online store segment, which contributed to almost half of the market for gaming posters globally in 2021, had the most significant share by distribution channel and is anticipated to hold the top spot throughout the forecast period. Today, the online sales channel is the most widely used distribution route. People choose online applications or sales channels to purchase various goods to save time and money. The market for gaming posters will likely gain from this shortly.

By 2031, the Asia-Pacific Region will continue to dominate the market.

Due to the growing popularity of gaming, particularly role-playing games, and massively multiplayer online battle arenas, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in revenue in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global gaming posters market. This region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Standard gaming has yet to attain the popularity it has in non-Asian markets in Asia. This is stimulating the demand for gaming posters.

Leading Market Players: -

Displate

Postergully

Greenpanda

GB Posters

PopArtuk

