Gaming Platform, FruitLab, Picks EX.CO's Digital Interaction Technology to Drive Engagement & Monetization

Just as the gaming and esports industries have grown tremendously in recent years, so too has interest in fruitlab's community platform, leading the publisher to seek out scalable technology solutions, like EX.CO's, that assist in growth. fruitlab is specifically adopting EX.CO's Video Teasers technology, which enables web publishers to loop a preview of existing & clickable content via an MRSS feed or API endpoint within EX.CO's lightweight video player. This in turn, promotes all the stellar, community-created video content uploaded to fruitlab's site, highlighting the most relevant videos to readers.

"fruitlab has a discerning audience that is passionate about gaming and micro esports content. With all the videos that FruitLab and its community produces, the company has a real need to circulate the right kind of video content in real-time on their pages," said Victoria Pindar, UK Managing Director at EX.CO. "EX.CO's smart, dynamically-generated video technology allows fruitlab to target users with videos that keep them engaged, promoting longer dwell times, boosting page and video views, and ultimately driving more revenue for fruitlab."

"When looking at monetization options for fruitlab, our primary focus is always on maintaining an unparalleled user experience on the platform, which we look to achieve through selecting trustworthy partners who share our customer-first values," said Ben Hugo, Co-Founder at fruitlab. "Our platform users are smart, creative and content-focused. EX.CO's technology perfectly balances a publisher's need to provide an enjoyable UX on-site, while also nimbly filling the need for monetization. Between the innovative technology, flexible customization options and an impressive team, it was clear EX.CO was the right fit as a partner. We're looking forward to long-term collaboration."

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the global platform powering billions of meaningful interactions that help companies grow. With a range of digital experiences, EX.CO's platform allows businesses to cut through the digital clutter and connect with their audiences in a highly engaging manner that drives real business results. Founded in 2012, the company today has employees around the world, and funding by investors including The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North and firstime.

About FruitLab

fruitlab is a social network for gamers where players can earn PIPs, share content and compete against each other for value. Following its launch in 2019, fruitlab has grown to over 625,000 registered members that have uploaded over 1.4million videos that have received over 800 million views. Players can use their PIPs to compete against each other for value or exchange their PIPs for gaming products in the fruitlab Shop. fruitlab is available on the web at www.fruitlab.com and available to download from the App Store and Play Store.

