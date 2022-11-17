Gaming Peripherals Market To Grow USD 4228.9 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 5.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Peripherals Market is Segmented by Type (Gaming Mouse, Gaming Keyboards, Headsets, Controllers), by Application (Personal, Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Peripherals Category.

The global Gaming Peripherals Market size is projected to reach USD 4228.9 Million by 2027, from USD 2897 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Gaming Peripherals market:

The expanding number of gamers and the popularity of esports competitions are the two main factors driving the Gaming Peripherals market. The success of e-sports and other video games, which prompted the creation of specialist gaming keyboards and gamepads, is another benefit to the sector. Additionally, the demand for immersive and realistic gaming experiences has grown significantly, fueling demand for premium gaming consoles and peripherals, which is driving the growth of the worldwide gaming peripherals market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GAMING PERIPHERALS MARKET:

The growth of pc gaming peripherals market is predicted to be driven by increasing e-sports participation and an increasing number of hardcore/casual gamers.

During the projected period, the PC gaming peripheral market is anticipated to develop due to the rising popularity of e-sports and an increase in hardcore or casual gamers. Hardcore gamers are folks that play video games for extended periods and use high-tech gaming accessories. Gaming keyboards and gamepads are in more demand due to the rise of esports and virtual gaming, which enhances the user experience. As a result, there is a growing demand from consumers for video games, gaming consoles, peripheral devices, and other connected goods. Additionally, a key factor anticipated to fuel the Gaming Peripherals market growth is the affordability of these peripheral device categories as well as the increase in the population of young people.

The need for wireless devices is expected to increase due to consumers' growing desire for wireless and smart peripherals, which provide advantages like interoperability and usability. A small but growing market for wireless peripherals has been formed by the increasing popularity of computers and video games. Vendors in the market are also always concentrating on creating sophisticated wireless peripherals.

Other significant variables providing profitable growth potential to businesses operating in the Gaming Peripherals market include increasing gaming graphics and the rising desire for premium and football-simulation games.

GAMING PERIPHERALS MARKET SHARE

Among the leading companies in the worldwide gaming peripherals market are Turtle Beach, Logitech G (ASTRO), and Razer. About 25% of the global market is controlled by the top 3 competitors.

The two largest markets, North America and Europe account for over 65% of the global market.

Key Companies:

Razer

Logitech G (ASTRO)

Turtle Beach

Corsair

Sennheiser

Plantronics

SteelSeries

Mad Catz

ROCCAT

QPAD

Thrustmaster

HyperX

Tt eSPORTS

Cooler Master

ZOWIE

Sharkoon

Trust

Microsoft.

