Gaming Innovation Group successfully issues subsequent senior secured bonds of EUR 15 million

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Plc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GiG has successfully completed a EUR 15 million subsequent senior secured bond issue under its existing EUR-tranche bond loan with ISIN NO0013024018 (the "EUR-tranche"). Following the subsequent bond issue, the outstanding amount of the bond is EUR 90 million equivalent, including the SEK tranche with ISIN NO0013095687 ("the SEK-tranche"). The proceeds from the contemplated tap issue will be used towards financing the acquisition of CasinoMeister, that was announced in a press release on 3 June at 08:00 CEST, and general corporate purposes for GiG.

The transaction was very well received among investors across the Nordics, continental Europe and the US, with both existing as well as new investors participating in the placement, resulting in a significant oversubscription and a subsequent bond issue price of 103.75% of par.

ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers and bookrunners in connection with the subsequent bond issue.

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com,+47 91668678

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

