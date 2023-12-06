Gaming Innovation Group issues new EUR/SEK dual tranche senior secured bonds

Reference is made to the press release dated 27 November 2023 regarding a contemplated bond issue.

ST JULIANS, Malta, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Plc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Innovation Group Inc., has successfully completed the issuance of new 3-year EUR 75 million equivalent senior secured bonds, split in a EUR 45m and a SEK 350m tranche, and with a combined borrowing limit of EUR 100m equivalent. The net proceeds will be used to call the existing SEK 550 million bond with ISIN: NO0011017097 in full (including call premium), partly finance the acquisition of KaFe Rocks and for general corporate purposes. A call notice for the existing SEK 550 million bond will be sent shortly.

An application will be made for the new bond to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The transaction was well received among investors across the Nordics, continental Europe and the US, with participation in the placement from existing as well as new investors.

ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers and bookrunners in connection with placement of the new bond issue.

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

