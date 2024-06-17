Gaming Innovation Group is contemplating a bond tap issue

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities as managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 17 June 2024. GiG is contemplating to issue subsequent bonds under GiG's existing senior secured bond framework with ISINs NO0013024018 (the "EUR-tranche") and NO0013095687 the ("SEK-tranche) in an expected amount of EUR 15 million equivalent. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions a capital markets transaction may follow.

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is to be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

