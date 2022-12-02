Gaming Innovation Group enters into strategic commercial partnership with News UK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has entered into a new commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited. News UK serves millions of online readers through its premium media websites, The Sun and talkSPORT.

GiG and News UK will join forces to deliver sports betting and casino content, and exclusive offers to users in the UK market. The content and exclusive offers will be featured on a special section of The Sun and talkSPORT's websites, making it easy for readers to find everything related to betting in one separate hub. The deal's key drivers are the combination of News UK's large user base and premium content, partnered with GiG's unique technology and specialised iGaming marketing knowledge.

GiG expects to go live on The Sun and talkSPORT's websites shortly, to take advantage of the remaining period of the FIFA World Cup.

Tim Reynolds, Director of Betting & Gaming at The Sun, said: "The partnership and new betting hub adds to The Sun's growing digital portfolio, and bolsters our suite of betting products. The collaboration with GiG will increase our content output and support The Sun in continually delivering excellent results for our bookmaker partners."



Gareth Williams, Director of Betting & Gaming at talkSPORT, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with GiG to help grow our iGaming affiliate business. GiG's expertise combined with talkSPORT's wall-to-wall sports coverage is a compelling proposition."

Jonas Warrer, Chief Marketing Officer at GiG, added, "A collaboration of this magnitude will allow us to provide added value to our partners in the sports betting and casino sphere, reaching new heights while showcasing our abilities to operate at a top-tier level."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About News UK

One of the leading media businesses in the UK and Ireland, our newsbrands include The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and The TLS. Our national broadcast brands include talkSPORT, Times Radio, talkRADIO and Virgin Radio UK, and we have market-leading local radio stations across Ireland. In April 2022 we launched TalkTV, a major new TV channel available to everyone across the UK, delivering a schedule of news, current affairs, entertainment and sport, with Piers Morgan in a primetime evening show. Our world-famous brands provide news, analysis, opinion and entertainment to almost 40 million people each month. Spanning digital and print, audio and video, events and experiences, our brands are home to a plurality of opinion, representing the diverse communities we serve. News UK is wholly owned by News Corp. News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV)

