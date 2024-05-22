Gaming Innovation Group - Minutes from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (the "Company") was held today, 22 May 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders representing 57.10% of the shares entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy.

The Annual Meeting approved the Company's Annual Report for 2023.

The Annual Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors should consist of five members and resolved to re-elect Mikael Riese Harstad as Director of the Board and elect him as new Chairman, to re-elect Hesam Yazdi as Director of the Board, and to elect Cristina Romero de Alba, Mateusz Juroszek and Nicholas Batram as new Directors of the Board. It was further resolved to approve the proposal from the Nomination Committee for remuneration to the Board of Directors.

The Annual Meeting further resolved that the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than three and not more than four members, to represent all shareholders, and be appointed by the three largest shareholders as at 31 August 2024.

Finally, the Annual Meeting resolved to reappoint REID CPAs LLP as auditors of the Company, and to give the Board of Directors authority to buy back already issued and outstanding shares in the Company as proposed in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

GiG Media and GiG Platform Boards

As part of the process to split the Company by distributing GiG Platform to the shareholders, the Company now have two separate board compositions. GiG Media will continue to operate under GiG's current corporate structure, with GiG serving as its listed holding company. GiG Platform, currently operated as a subsidiary of GiG, will be spun off to GiG's shareholders later this year. GiG Platform now has a board of directors consisting of Petter Nylander as chairman, along with Nicolas Adlercreutz, Mikael Riese Harstad, Hesam Yazdi, Tomasz Juroszek and Steve Salmon as ordinary board members.

The minutes from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be uploaded on the Company's website, www.gig.com.

Contact person:

Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board, +46 765250955, petter.nylander@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

