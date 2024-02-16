Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

News provided by

Gaming Innovation Group

16 Feb, 2024, 15:23 GMT

ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 200,000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 30.50 per share. After this transaction, Richard Carter owns 200,000 shares in GiG.

For further information, contact: 
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Also from this source

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q4 2023

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q4 2023 revenues* of €35.6 million, up 37% YoY. "I am delighted to share with you the continued strong...

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q4 2023 results presentation

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the fourth quarter 2023 before market opening on Wednesday 14 February 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

News Releases in Similar Topics