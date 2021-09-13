Gaming Computer Market to Garner $145.93 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in number of gamers across the globe, advent of high graphic desktops and laptops, and emergence of IoT in the gaming industry have boosted the growth of the global gaming computer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Gaming Computer Market By Product (Desktop, Laptop, and Peripherals), Price (Low Range, Mid-Range, and Premium), End Use (Casual Gaming and Professional Gaming), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global gaming computer industry generated $40.13 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $145.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Rise in number of gamers across the globe, advent of high graphic desktops and laptops, and emergence of IoT in the gaming industry have boosted the growth of the global gaming computer market. However, shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing popularity of e-sports championship is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak increased the number of casual gamers across the globe, which favored the demand for gaming computers.

However, the strict regulations on the manufacturing industry hampered the production of gaming computers, which created a huge supply-demand gap.

The prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption in supply chain and created a shortage of raw materials.

The Desktop Segment Held the Lion's Share

By product, the desktop segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global gaming computer market, as desktops offer excellent performance with high-end components and thermal considerations. However, the laptop segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, due to launch of affordable gaming laptops.

The Professional Gaming Segment Dominated the Market

By end use, the professional gaming segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global gaming computer market, due to considerable investments from professional players. However, the casual gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030, as the Covid-19 pandemic increased the number of casual gamers across the globe.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By North America, Held the Largest Share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, due to countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea house significant number of leading players. However, the global gaming computer market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to support of government in the region to boost upcoming e-sports.

Major Market Players

Acer Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Lenovo

Dell

Micro-Star INT'L CO. LTD.

CyberPowerPC

The Hewlett-Packard Company

Razer Inc.

The Samsung Group

