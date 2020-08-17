Gamification Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=637

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further inflated the adoption of online medium from people for shopping, learning and entertainment purpose, which is expected to positively affect the demand of gamification market from businesses for engaging with these users.

Employee engagement application is witnessing high growth as human resource departments of various organizations are using gamification to enhance productivity of their employees and participation in corporate training.

Gamification of learning is enhancing student engagement and is making learning activity more interactive. Promotion of gamification of learning by government entities is encouraging educational institutes to adopt these solutions, thus increasing the share of education vertical in gamification market.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the flourishing e-commerce industry, which is likely to create higher demand for game-based solutions so as to increase customer engagement and improve sales.

Some of the players operating in the gamification market are Ambition, Aon plc., Axonify Inc., Bunchball Inc., Gamifier, Inc., Growth Engineering, Hoopla, IActionable, Influitive, KNOLSKAPE Solutions, Microsoft, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, NIIT LTD., PentaQuest Pty Ltd and Scrimmage amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of gamification market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

