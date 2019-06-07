GameMine Expands its Mobile Gaming Catalog to over 1200 Games in Czech Republic with New Partnerships.

PRAGUE, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameMine Inc., a US-based mobile game publisher, has announced the expansion of its mobile gaming catalog to over 1,200 game titles in the Czech Republic market. The news comes after the announcement of several strategic licensing partnerships that GameMine has struck in order to expand its entire catalog of action, casino, logic, adventure, racing, and arcade games.

Often considered the Netflix of Mobile Gaming, GameMine partners with game publishers in order to bring access to ad-free mobile games to users throughout Central Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Through GameMine's existing partnerships, subscribers now have broader access to a more diverse and constantly growing catalogue of games.

GameMine has been aggressively expanding its reach in new regions with strategic carrier partnerships and relationships with both major and independent game developers and since the firm was founded in 2017. With their latest portfolio additions, the company now boasts over 700 HTML5 games, which are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and more than 500 native Android games.

About GameMine

GameMine is an international mobile game distribution company headquartered in Venice Beach, California. With offices in three countries, the GameMine team is comprised of top developers, mobile veterans all of whom are dedicated to the development of premium mobile gaming products and services.

