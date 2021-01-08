GameChange Solar Unveils Bifacial Tracker Reflector Technology to Boost Power Production 15-20%

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced BifacialReflector™, a patent-pending new technology which dramatically increases power production for the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ with bifacial modules. The technology is a highly reflective (.95 albedo), permanent solid surface up to 4m wide, which reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. This technology is a significant improvement over other ideas since it is not a ground cover which has a limited life and requires constant maintenance. BifacialReflector™ is a self-cleaning, long-term (40-year life) solution. The reflectors can boost the gain by up to an estimated total of 15-20% when using bifacial modules, which is approximately 5-8% extra gain versus other bifacial trackers which do not have BifacialReflector™ technology.