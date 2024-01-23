GameChange Solar Opens Solar Tracker Factory in Brazil

Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) grants FINAME certificate to the company's solar trackers for meeting Brazil's local content requirements

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of advanced, cost-effective solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) plants, announced the opening of a new factory, training, service, and technical support center exclusively for its Genius Tracker™ solar trackers in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil.

GameChange Solar Brazil factory workers building Genius Tracker(TM) components

The Brazil factory, located in Feira de Santana, Bahia, became operational in November 2023. It has the capacity to produce 2.5 GW of trackers and can be expanded to meet additional demand. In addition to serving the local market, the Brazilian factory will be able to supply Genius Tracker units to other Latin American countries.

In addition, the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has granted FINAME certification for its GameChange Solar Genius Tracker trackers, assuring industry customers that the trackers meet Brazil's domestic content and manufacturing process requirements.

"Opening our new factory in Brazil demonstrates GameChange Solar's commitment to the Brazilian solar economy," said Vikas Bansal, International President at GameChange Solar. "As a global leader and supplier of solar tracker technology, we are thrilled to be operational, FINAME-compliant, and providing high-quality solar jobs in one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the world. We are open for business and will start fulfilling orders immediately."

Ion Accosta, Operations Director & Head of Brazil at GameChange Solar, added "Having the factory and service center in addition to our business headquarters in São Paolo is such a great step for us in Brazil. We will be able to provide unparalleled service to our customers with the ability to provide in-country manufacturing, training, service, and support."

According to recent forecasts by Absolar, Brazil's solar energy association, new investments in Brazil's solar PV industry could exceed BRL 38.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in 2024, with developers expected to install more than 9.3 GW of solar capacity this year.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 26 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

Additionally, GameChange Solar, through its GeniusBOS subsidiary, is growing a portfolio of products for the broader balance of system needs of solar arrays.

For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.

Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Solar

lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321649/GameChange_Solar_Brazil_Factory_for_LinkedIn.jpg